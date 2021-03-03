The Servizo Galego de Saúde urged this Wednesday the confinement of the first team of Racing de Ferrol, Second Division BAfter announcing the club on Tuesday four positive cases of covid-19, sources from the Ministry of Health confirmed to Efe.

In this way, the match that the team plans to play next Sunday in Vigo against Coruxo could be postponed, although the entity has not commented on the matter. Thus, that end will have to be ratified by the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The quarantine process, which will last until next week, will affect the bulk of the campus as its components are considered as close contacts of those affected. The team did not train during the weekend before the league break in subgroup 1A of the category and resumed work on Monday, when the cases were detected.

As there were no new positives in a new round of tests, the other members continued with their preparation sessions until this Wednesday.