On August 17, US Justice Department prosecutors recommended a 33-year sentence for Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, for his role in the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. If implemented, this would even exceed the 18-year prison sentence imposed on Stewart Rhodes, leader of the Oath Keepers militia, who was convicted — as Tarrio — for seditious conspiracy. Prosecutors argued that the harsh sentence would reflect Tarrio’s leadership role in the riots, even though he was not present on Capitol Hill that day.

The recent adoption of racist ideologies by Latinos like Tarrio and Mauricio Garcia, the gunman at a Texas mall who praised Hitler on social media, has sparked much debate. After the Texas shooting, Mark Levin, a right-wing commentator, wondered how a person could “be non-white and be a white supremacist.”

Some have tried to make sense of this by attributing it to false consciousness, self-hatred, or a misguided attempt to assimilate into mainstream society. But I wonder if what observers are really worried about is the idea of ​​a Latino in the United States identifying as white.

Tarrio’s case seems particularly perplexing in view of his Afro-Cuban heritage. In May, Ana Navarro argued on the television show “The View” that being Hispanic does not protect you from racism. Some people just “don’t see themselves as they are,” she said. Perhaps that is because what we “are” does not fit neatly into one category.

As a dark-skinned, curly-haired Latina, who I “am” often depends on the context or my mood. Government forms in the United States often clarify that “Latino” is not a race, but rather a pan-ethnic group. And yet, in practice, we are routinely racialized and treated as non-white. Just look at the US Census, which states that Hispanic populations can be of any race, but then distinguishes between those who identify as Hispanic and White, and those who are “only White, not Hispanic or Latino.” The implication is that if you are Hispanic and also white, then at best you have a different shade of paleness.

Tarrio himself used this logic in his defense, stating that he cannot be a white supremacist because he is of Cuban descent. Instead, he and his fellow Proud Boys call themselves “Western chauvinists.” The 2019 documentary “Los Latinos de Derecha de Miami” offers a window into the mindset of these Latinos who identify as white. In it, a Latino Proud Boy argues that Latin Americans are essentially “displaced Spaniards.”

This speaks of the deep history of Hispanophilia and Eurocentrism in Latin America. Just as “Western chauvinists” in the United States cling to their European heritage by celebrating Celtic culture, many Latinos cling to Eurocentric standards of beauty.

It should come as no surprise that some Latinos are racist. After all, Eurocentrism and racism have been hallmarks of most Latin American nations. Historically, this has included immigration policies based on race, intermarriage bans, state-sanctioned “ethnic cleansing,” and more nuanced forms of discrimination against people of Black and Native American descent.

Scholars have drawn to this historical and cultural context to explain Latino participation in white supremacist movements, drawing attention to enduring forms of discrimination within our communities. But that does not fully explain this phenomenon. After all, second-generation Latinos like Tarrio were raised in the United States.

No matter how much Latinos like Tarrio wish to reclaim their identities as displaced Spaniards, American exceptionalism hinges on the idea that Latin America is fundamentally racially distinct from the United States. This is how he justifies the closure of his borders and the implementation of inhumane policies towards his neighborsthough the notion that a nation built on slavery, indigenous genocide, and imported labor is racially closer to Europe than Latin America borders on magical thinking.

The concept of whiteness is as much an invention as is Latinidad. After all, race is a social construct and whiteness is a moving target from which other ethnic groups have drifted in and out.

As much as Tarrio identifies with whiteness, it seems that when he needed it most he turned to the Afro-Cuban gods. On the site formerly known as Twitter, Denise Oliver-Vélez, a teacher and former Black Panther, rebuked his use of religious accounts, commonly used among Santeria practitioners, as disrespectful. “It seems that the orishas want me to go to prison“, writes.

Yarimar Bonilla is an opinion writer covering race, history, pop culture and the American empire. Send your comments to [email protected].

YARIMAR BONILLA. THE NEW YORK TIMES