Melbourne/San Francisco. The dream of communicating directly with machines through thought now seems within the reach of humans, although putting it into practice is still far from what science fiction and the promises of telepathy have imagined.

Several laboratories and companies have shown that it is possible to control computer programs with thought thanks to brain implants. And vice versa: from a computer you can stimulate the brain and get a physical response.

The most recent feats: In Lausanne, Switzerland, in May, a paraplegic Dutchman was able to walk and control his steps with his thoughts thanks to electrodes in his brain and spinal cord and artificial intelligence technologies that allow him to decode intentions of movement in real time.

That same month, American scientists developed a “language decoder,” which translates a person’s thought into writing, after training brain activity for long hours in an MRI machine.

For now, research on brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) is focused on people with paralysis. And most of the devices are tested in a medical setting, although some of the instruments are used more frequently than others today.

“We use the Utah Array (implants from the Blackrock company) in the laboratory, they work. I know people who use them to drive their wheelchairs,” says Michael Platt, a professor of neuroscience at the University of Pennsylvania.

“But the brain doesn’t like things being put inside it, and so the immune system attacks these devices (…) and over time the quality of the signal decreases and information is lost,” explains the expert.

The closer the ICMs are to the neurons, the more precise and rich the signal, but their placement requires complicated, expensive and cumbersome surgeries and they are less likely to last long term.

The American start-up Synchron is betting on a stent (8-millimeter-diameter device) inserted into the brain through the jugular vein, according to a surgical procedure that has become common for heart operations that do not require opening the skull.

The goal is to detect neural activity. It is connected to a small box, which acts as a receiver and transmitter, located under the skin, at chest level.

For now, another box is glued to the skin, along with a small server.

Synchron aims to obtain the agreement of the health authorities next year to market the final product, without cables or external devices.

The clinical trials have been conclusive, but what remains, among other things, is the establishment of a universal language of computer commands for thought.

Likewise, the device allows the patient to use messaging services such as the Whatsapp platform or navigate online without hands or voice.

Volunteer benefited

“I hope this improves the lives of other people,” says Rodney Gorham about the brain implant that has already changed his own existence, in a message that he has written on a screen selecting the letters with his eyes and clicking on the words with his mind .

A few years ago, this 63-year-old Australian received an irremediable diagnosis: he suffers from Charcot’s disease, a neurodegenerative disease that causes progressive paralysis of the respiratory muscles, trunk, arms, and legs.

The disease will not kill him outright, points out his wife, Carolyn Gorham, because he has an extremely rare form of the disease. “So he can live another 20 years. His brain works fine, but he can’t even scratch his nose.

Thanks to stentrode, Gorham looks forward to continuing to check the Internet, watch videos, send messages and even play video games for a long time.

Without this cutting-edge technology, the life of the former sports car and travel salesman “would be hell on earth. Pure and simple torture, ”summed up his woman.

“We are at an inflection point for ICMs,” says Tom Oxley, co-founder of Synchron. “There have been incredible demonstrations of what is possible, and now the goal is to make the process reproducible, simple, and accessible to a large number of people,” he noted.

In 2021, Synchron was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clinical trials.

A dozen patients with Charcot disease received a stentrode. “The goal was to verify the signal of brain activity and that there were no adverse effects, even after a year,” said David Putrino, of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

“Mission accomplished,” he added. And for patients, although “typing” a message is still slow and laborious, “the fact of recovering some autonomy is priceless.”

With particular support from tech moguls Jeff Bezos (Amazon) and Bill Gates (Microsoft co-founder), Synchron raised $75 million in February.

Better known thanks to Elon Musk, its co-founder, the firm Neuralink wants to make paralyzed patients walk again, restore sight to the blind, and even cure psychiatric illnesses, such as depression.

And also potentially sell your implant to those who just dream of being cyborgs.

The billionaire affirms that increasing the brain’s capacities in this way will allow humanity not to be overwhelmed by artificial intelligence, “an existential threat.”

In addition, he opened the debate about the possibility of saving his memories online and uploading them to another body or a robot.

The head of Tesla and the social network X (formerly Twitter) does not exclude “consensual telepathy between humans, to communicate their true thoughts” in a raw state, without going through words.

In May, the Californian start-up received the green light from the FDA to test its brain implants in humans. And he just raised $280 million in investment.

His coin-sized implant is placed in the brain through surgery performed by a robot. It was tested on monkeys, which learned to play the video game pong No joystick controller or keyboard. Just with your thought.

An experience similar to many others, such as one from 1969, when the American researcher Eberhard Fetz taught a monkey to move a needle on a counter with his mind through an ICM.