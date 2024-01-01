Dubai (Etihad)

The Elite Race launches the “eighth edition” of the Ladder Cycling Championship, scheduled for next January and February, with prizes amounting to 3 million and 500 thousand dirhams.

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the Championship, which is organized by the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Procurement and Finance, held a coordination meeting with the entities supporting the Championship, to review the tournament program and preparations for organizing the event in the most splendid way, in a manner commensurate with the status of the tournament, and providing the opportunity for participants to present the best artistic levels. It conveys to the world wonderful pictures of the splendor of the place and the event.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mousa, Chairman of the Logistics Committee, and Rami Al-Nabulsi, Chairman of the Finance and Marketing Committee, reviewed the four races included in the program of the eighth session, where the beginning will be by holding the “Elite Race”, from the Hatta Dam area all the way to the Saih Al-Salam area in the Al-Marmoum Reserve in Dubai, and it will be held on January 13. It extends for a distance of 182 kilometers, and participation in it is reserved for club and professional riders residing in the country, Emirati amateurs and the Gulf Cooperation Council Federation, with a maximum of 250 riders in the individual and team systems, so that each team includes from 3 to 7 players, without holding qualifying races, and was chosen. Starting from the Hatta Dam, and the race route in the wonderful mountainous areas to celebrate the development that the Hatta region is witnessing in all fields, as it has become a tourist and sports destination par excellence.

The cycle continues with the holding of the second race, which is the open desert ladder race on January 27, and the “race to space” on February 3. It starts in front of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and reaches the Al Qudra area in Dubai. The start location for the race was chosen in appreciation and highlight of the pioneering historical achievements that he has recorded. The sons of the Emirates in the space sector, on journeys that remain immortal in history, with the conclusion being with the elite race for women on February 4.

The tournament's Supreme Organizing Committee, headed by Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, completed all procedures for organizing the tournament and achieving all its goals, including holding the strongest sports competitions, in the most beautiful areas with a desert nature, and in the heart of the city, passing through the most important cultural and natural destinations in Dubai, and transmitting pictures to millions. Viewers combine the strength and diversity of competitions with the beauty and uniqueness of the regions. The tournament also sends a message to all members of society to motivate them to adopt sports as a healthier, more active and vibrant “lifestyle”, and to introduce the possibility of practicing sports in the most beautiful and safest places.