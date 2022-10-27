In the depths of Arctic Circlethe Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard is home to the northernmost permanent settlement in the world, Longyearbyen, which is warming 6 times more than the global average. What is being done to save it?

The village church is a blood-red wooden building with bright white trim, the northernmost place of worship in the world.

your parish priest, siv limstrandShe’s only been here three years, but she’s shocked by the impact of climate change she’s witnessed in that time.

“Every Sunday when we gather for worship, a part of our prayers is always about climate change and its threats,” Limstrand explained. “We know that time is ticking.”

Under threat

Life in Svalbard is about as precarious as it gets in a place that isn’t at war or ravaged by famine.

Locals need to carry a gun whenever they leave the main road in Longyearbyen due to the risk of encountering polar bears.

Shrinking ice has reduced the animals’ hunting ground, meaning it’s harder for them to find seals. Therefore, more and more bears explore urbanized areas in search of food and have even started eating reindeer, which are not their usual prey.

In addition, rising temperatures are causing unprecedented melting, so the risk of avalanches increasingly looms over this arctic community in winter.

In summer, mudslides are more likely than ever to sweep away everything in their path.

At full speed

Successive scientific studies have revealed that Svalbard is the fastest warming place on Earth. One of them was carried out by experts from the Norwegian Polar Institute.

The consensus is that the temperature in Svalbard has risen 4 degrees Celsius in the last 50 years.

Fauna and flora, as well as human life, are now struggling to survive. That’s why the Limstrand congregation asks for help.

To show the impact of man-made climate change, the nun showed the BBC the church cemetery.

Rows of white wooden crosses seem to cling to the side of a mountain, surrounded only by a few reindeer and the muted colors of summer tundra plants.

To the left and right of the holy field are tunnel-like ditches in the ground, curving towards the rugged mountain behind. These gutters are the remains of a landslide that could have washed the entire cemetery into the river.

“When I look at it, it’s like a wound,” Limstrand sighed, “It kind of reminds me of our wounded planet,” he added.

Now the risk of landslides or avalanches has increased enormously, and the cemetery is going to be relocated.

“This is no longer a safe place for the living or the dead,” he said.

from the sea

The explorer Hilde Fålun Strøm, with her binoculars, shouts with excitement. She has seen three polar bears dozing together on the edge of a canopy-shaped glacier.

Fålun Strøm took the BBC team on an overnight expedition aboard his boat to show other areas where the impact of climate change has been felt in Svalbard.

“To survive as a polar bear now, I think you have to be super good at hunting because the main food source, the seals, are declining,” he explained. “And the ice that both seals and bears depend on is also shrinking.”

Since the 1980s, the amount of summer sea ice has halved, and some scientists fear it will be gone entirely by 2035.

The melting ice combined with an avalanche that affected Longyearbyen in 2015 focused the conversation with the explorer.

“The avalanche claimed the lives of 2 people. They were the first deaths in Svalbard due to climate change,” he said.

“We no longer feel safe in our own homes,” he added. “The power of nature that he had always loved seems to be totally out of control now.”

Checking for solutions

What happened in 2015 was a turning point in the life of Fålun Strøm, who left his job in the tourism sector and launched a project called Hearts in the Ice (hearts on ice), along with fellow explorer, Canadian Sunniva Sorby.

For two years the women lived alone and offline in the most remote corners of the Arctic, dedicating their time to work as “citizen scientists”.

“I had this climate anxiety and wanted to be actively involved in solutions,” said Fålun Strøm.

“I think we still have time to save something,” he added.

Few understand the archipelago better than Kim Holmén, a special advisor to the Norwegian Polar Institute who has studied Svalbard for more than 40 years.

Incredibly tall, with a long white beard, wearing a bright red coat and his trademark pink cap, Holmén guides the BBC team through a mess of rocks and brown mud on the way to what is the foot of the longyear glacier.

The researcher carries a pistol to face the polar bears and pointed to the top of the slope that, according to him, marked the level of the glacier 100 years ago.

It is estimated that the glacier has lost 100 meters of elevation. Melting ice has raised sea levels around the world.

“We have already committed the planet to further warming,” Holmén said. “So we expect 20 more years of warming even if we magically stopped all emissions today.”

The fate of this place is inextricably linked with that of the world as a whole.

Despite its extremity, Svalbard is a geopolitical hot spot. And even here, the Ukraine war is having an effect. The conflict has halted cooperation between climate scientists from Russia and the WestHolmen recalled.

“One of the consequences is that official exchange with Russian institutions is not possible at the moment. And of course, half of the Arctic is Russian coastline,” he said.

Holmén warned that this breakdown in contacts is weakening the fight against climate change.

“If we’re not able to share knowledge and data in both directions, it’s going to hamper our ability to understand what’s going on,” he said.

“We need each other to do good science,” he admitted.

Coal refuses to die

Five miles up the Svalbard slope, a bead of sweat trickling down Bent Jakobsen’s blackened face is illuminated by a helmet light. He works in the last coal mine left in Norway.

“Imagine a big cake with a lot of cream in the center,” explains Jakobsen, production foreman. “You want to get as much cream as you can without the cake collapsing, so that’s basically what we do. We love cream. And charcoal.”

The miner showed the BBC this underground world before it was closed for good.

Norwegian state-owned company Stoke Norske has announced that it will close the mine as part of its switch to renewable forms of energy.

“It makes me sad,” Jakobsen acknowledged. “I’ve been here my whole life. Knowing it was a mining town and now it’s coming to an end. It’s becoming more of a tourist town, a La La Land.”

Tourism has long since overtaken coal mining as Svalbard’s main source of income.

But the tens of thousands of visitors arriving each year by plane and boat are putting further pressure on this fragile environment.

Ditching coal will at least reduce Svalbard’s skyrocketing carbon footprint.

But Jakobson is not convinced.

“If it can’t be taken from here, it will be taken from somewhere else,” he replied. “They haven’t found the perfect substitutes yet. So coal is here to stay.”

However, just a few days ago Store Norske made a 180 degree turn and announced that it will delay the closure of the mine.

The company justified the decision by saying that Europe’s energy crisis, fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, makes the operation more profitable.

Mea culpa

This begs the unavoidable question: If the hottest place on Earth can’t give up fossil fuels, what hope is there for the rest?

Longyearbyen Deputy Mayor Stein-Ove Johannessen agrees that a new green strategy should have been developed years ago. “The harsh answer to that is that we probably haven’t paid enough attention,” he confessed.

“But in recent years we have really woken up and we have seen that we really have to do things,” the official clarified.

But Johannessen argued that, being so remote, coal was a vital way of providing energy security to the archipelago.

“Having our own local coal production to provide safe power to the local community has been very important to us. But I agree we should have started a long time ago,” he added.

Like other communities around the planet, when it comes to climate change, Svalbard is simply not doing enough, not fast enough.

This year’s World Climate Change Conference in Egypt will be difficult, as it will be dominated by the impact of the war in Ukraine. Governments around the world will be asked once again what sacrifices they are willing to make today to save tomorrow.

