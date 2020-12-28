The mixed relay at the Ukrainian Biathlon Championship was held without shooting. Biathlon.com.ua informs about it.

The competition was held on Monday, December 28, in Bukovel, Ivano-Frankivsk region. The tournament organizers were forced to prohibit athletes from using rifles, as the shooting range at the stadium does not meet safety requirements.

As a result, representatives of the Kharkiv region were the first to come to the finish line, ahead of the athletes from the Chernihiv region by 38 seconds. The three strongest were closed by biathletes from the Sumy region. Their lag from the leaders was 41 seconds.

