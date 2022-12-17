This has been one of the world cups that has given us the most surprises. Several of the big favorites were total disappointments, while other national teams from which little was expected in Qatar 2022. They played the World Cup as if it were the last of all time and gave big surprises on the field, highlighting two nations specifically, Modric’s Croatia and the Moroccan Lions.
The impressive performance of this pair of teams meant that several of their footballers, who were partially unknown before the World Cup, are today considered footballers on the way to progress and who can contribute a lot to the most powerful teams on the planet, one of them being Extraordinary Moroccan midfielder, Azzedine Ounahi, the man who surprised Luis Enrique and who is already the object of desire for the teams with the greatest potential in the world.
International sources report that Leicester opened the auction by listing 45 million euros for his signing, but they are not the only team in the race, as the information indicates that the most important clubs in the five major leagues in Europe will attack for the signing of Azzidene, who is only 22 years old and already shines as a youth player with outstanding short- and long-term potential. Angers of France, the club that owns their card, understands that their sale this winter seems inevitable and they are only waiting for the highest bidder to complete their million-dollar transfer.
#race #signing #Azzedine #Ounahi #begun
Leave a Reply