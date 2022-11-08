The legislative elections of the United States will bring this Tuesday the renewal of 35 of the 100 senators of the Capitol. They are voted for in 34 states (one for each of them, except for Oklahoma, whose two representatives are on the ballot). In addition to control of the upper house, the fate of the rest of Joe Biden’s legislature is at stake, which could be left parliamentarily gangrenous (all the polls assume that the Democrats will lose the House of Representatives, and it only remains to be seen by how much ).

The electoral knife edge is in three places: Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada. The party that wins two of those three close battles has a good chance of controlling the Senate, although surprises could also come from elsewhere, such as Arizona or New Hampshire, where Democrats are expected to win. And, to a lesser extent, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Ohio, where the advantage goes to Republicans.

Georgia. It was a swing state in 2020 (both for Joe Biden’s election as president and for giving Democrats control of the Senate), and it will be again now. Then, the Rev. Raphael Warnock became the first African-American in history to be sent to the Senate by Georgia. That this quota of racial representation will be maintained in these elections, no matter what happens, is the only thing that is clear in the rattles of the campaign. Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate, is also black.

Raphael Warnock (left) and Herschel Walker, in their debate in Savannah. Greg Nash/The Hill/Nexstar (EFE/The Hill/Nexstar)

Walker, a former football star, was Donald Trump’s bet in the primaries. Her campaign has been perhaps the most eventful of these elections. In recent months, three children with three different women have been discovered, and he has had to face complaints from two women who accuse him of having paid for an abortion. One of the strengths of his program is his support for a total ban on the right to abortion, even in cases of incest or rape. A large part of his potential voters are evangelical Christians, and the key is to know if their religious beliefs will prevail or if they will prefer to cover their noses as long as a Democrat is not elected.

Warnock has seen, for his part, how suspicions of sexist violence resurfaced: his ex-wife, Ouleye Ndoye, says that the car ran over his foot, but the senator was not charged with any crime. Ndoye also accuses him of not paying her child support. The Republican campaign has been based on attacking him for his fidelity to Biden’s agenda. 96% of his votes in the Senate have been in the same direction as those of the party.

Pennsylvania. The one between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz is one of the strangest disputes of these elections. It is also surely the one that has captured the most national attention. Fetterman is a tattooed big man always dressed in a sweatshirt. He was mayor of a working-class city and lately served as lieutenant governor of the state. Close to the people, he represents everything that a Democrat is not currently in the imagination of the average American. His handling of social networks and his clear and direct messages made it foreseeable that his campaign would be a walk, until, a few days before the primaries, he suffered a stroke that has severely hampered his aspirations. Doubts about whether he is qualified after that mishap to work as a senator have been growing, fueled by the conservative media, as the campaign progressed.

Oz, of Turkish descent and a non-practicing Muslim, is quite a character. Famous television doctor, he probably hit his lowest point of the campaign when he wanted to empathize with voters and pretended he was going to the supermarket. It was a disaster. He said he was at Wegner’s (there’s a chain called Wegman’s and other Redner’s), he called the vegetables crudités, and in general, everything seemed so fake that the feeling was that he had never been to the grocery store. Dr. Oz was the subject of all kinds of memes on social media. Wegners became a trend.

Mehmet Oz narrowly won the Republican primary thanks to the support of Donald Trump, but he is not very convincing to the voters of the Republican Party, who even whistled at him at a rally with the former president. They reproach him for being tolerant of abortion, critical of fracking to extract oil and a supporter of greater gun control. Cardiothoracic surgeon, he launched himself into television, first as a guest of Oprah Winfrey (who has asked for the vote for her rival) and then with her show on her own. There he propagated pseudoscientific, false or out of place messages. Even so, he made fame and fortune (he has a net worth of more than 100 million dollars), decided to make the leap to politics and chose Pennsylvania despite the fact that he lived in a mansion in New Jersey. He is considered a parachutist.

Fetterman has trolled him over and over again, comparing him to the Simpsons doctor or a fake Wizard of Oz. The latest Democrat impeachment is that 300 dogs were mistreated and killed in his laboratory. The Republican has said he was not aware of it.

Fetterman’s lack of transparency about his health, concern about the economy among voters (and runaway inflation that everyone identifies with Biden), and the idea that the candidate, who comes from the left wing of the party, is soft on Illegal immigration and crime have given wings to Oz. The aftermath of the Democrat’s stroke became apparent in the only televised debate between the two. So, it was difficult for him to articulate his speech.

The president has been to Pennsylvania, his home state, five times since late August while Trump chose Wilkes-Barre for his first big campaign rally and gave another this Saturday in Latrobe. It is not only key now, but it can be so in the 2024 presidential elections.

In Nevada, Republican Adam Laxalt (on the left) and Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto face off. John Locher (AP)

Snowfall. All alarm bells are ringing for Democrats in Nevada. The current senator, Catherine Cortez Masto, is fighting for the position to the dog’s face with Adam Laxalt, an heir to the old Republican politics who has reinvented himself as a fervent Trump supporter. The polls show a tie.

Cortez Masto is the first senator of Latino origin to represent Nevada. She came to the Senate in 2016, supported by the growing Hispanic population (30% of the 3.1 million inhabitants). She was chosen to succeed powerful former Democratic lawmaker Harry Reid. Before coming to the Senate, Cortez Masto was attorney general of Nevada.

Laxalt is the grandson of Paul Laxalt, a well-known local politician who was a governor, a Republican senator and a great friend of Ronald Reagan. It would be a mistake to consider him a traditional conservative. In the campaign he has charged against culture woke up and has promised to put the Democrats in the “ashtray of history.” He also wants to punish the corrupt elites who he says stole the presidency two years ago. His support of these unsubstantiated theories has earned him the support of Trump.

And the possible surprises… Although the above are the closest Senate votes, there are at least five others where the difference is so small as to take the result for sure. With Republicans looking stronger, many eyes are on two Trump candidates, Blake Edwards and Don Bolduc, who are challenging Democratic senators seeking re-election in Arizona and New Hampshire. Republicans can’t get lost either if they want to keep their seats in Wisconsin (where Biden won Trump in 2020), Ohio (where moderate Democrat Tim Ryan faces JD Vance, another Trump bet) and North Carolina. In all three the advantage seems sufficient for the Republicans, but there is room for surprise.

