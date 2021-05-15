The end of the season is approaching and in addition to resolving the struggles for the titles, the races also end for being the top scorers in each championship. In LaLiga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A it seems quite clear who will end up being top scorer in each of them. Not so, the Premier in which there are two players who are tied on goals when there are two days left to play.

The league

Messi is on track to win his eighth Pichichi Trophy in LaLiga. His 29 goals are very far from the 22 of Benzema and Gerard Moreno, his immediate pursuers, when there are only two days left until the end of the championship.

Premier

The fight to be the top scorer in the Premier will be alive until the end of the competition. Harry Kane and Salah lead the table with 21 goals each and both will play the prize in the three games that Tottenham and Liverpool have left. The Egyptian was already the best striker in the English league in 2018 and 2019. Bruno Fernandes has 18 goals but it seems unlikely that he will catch both forwards.



A series

Although there are those who say that Cristiano is not who he was, the truth is that his numbers in Italy this season say otherwise. The Portuguese will almost certainly be the ‘capocannioneri’ of Serie A this season, in which he has scored 28 goals in 32 games. If confirmed, Cristiano will be the first player to be top scorer in England, Italy and Spain. Lukaku and Muriel are close behind with 22 goals.

Bundesliga

This year the Golden Boot is not lost on Lewandowski. Immobile took it from him last season and the Pole decided to take matters into his own hands and secure the prize with his 39 goals in 27 games. Far behind are Haaland and André Silva, who have scored 25 goals each.

League 1

For the third consecutive season, Kylian Mbappé will be proclaimed top scorer in Ligue 1. Although he has not reached the numbers of 2018/19, in which he scored 33 goals, the PSG forward has had an excellent campaign and has scored 25 goals in the league championship. Monaco striker Ben Yedder, with 19 goals, is virtually impossible to match.