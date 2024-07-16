This year’s Ballon d’Or race highlights three exceptional players: Rodri Hernández, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham. Each has made a significant impact for both their clubs and national teams. Below is a look at their performances and contributions in both arenas.
Rodrigo Hernandez
Rodri has been a key player for Manchester City. In the 50 games he has played, he has amassed 4,327 minutes, scoring 9 goals and assisting 14 times. His performances have been impressive, with his team only losing three games with him on the pitch, with two of those defeats coming in penalty shoot-outs. In the league, City did not lose a game while Rodri was playing. In addition, City won the Premier League, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup, and reached the final of the FA Cup and the Community Shield. His individual statistics reflect his importance, with an average of 0.52 goal involvements per 90 minutes and a pass completion rate of 92.38%.
Vinícius Junior
Vinícius has been instrumental for Real Madrid, playing 39 games and accumulating 3084 minutes. He scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists, missing just one game for his team. Real Madrid won La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League, with Vinícius playing a vital role in these successes. His offensive skills and ability to decide key matches have been notable throughout the season and have been demonstrated in statistics such as the one he averaged, with 3.5 successful dribbles per game, and a passing accuracy of 82.4%.
Jude Bellingham
In his first season with Real Madrid, Bellingham made 42 appearances, with 3,644 minutes on the pitch. He scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists, helping his team win the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga. Bellingham showed great versatility and maturity in his game, despite losing only two games for his club. Bellingham has been impressive both in attack and defence. He averaged 2.3 shots per game, with a passing accuracy of 85.1%. On the defensive end, he made 1.8 interceptions and 1.1 clearances per game. His ability to impact both playmaking and ball recovery underlines his importance in the team and his potential to win the Ballon d’Or.
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Minutes
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Palmarès
|
Rodri Hernandez
|
fifty
|
4327
|
9
|
14
|
Premier League, Spanish Super Cup and Club World Cup
|
Vinicius Junior
|
39
|
3084
|
24
|
eleven
|
Champions League, La Liga and Spanish Super Cup
|
Bellingham
|
42
|
3644
|
23
|
13
|
Champions League, La Liga and Spanish Super Cup
Rodrigo Hernandez
Rodri also excelled with the Spanish national team, playing 8 matches, of which 6 were at the European Championship. He scored 3 goals and did not lose a match for Spain, who won the European Championship, where Rodri was voted the best player of the tournament. His influence on the national team was crucial to this success.
Vinícius Junior
With Brazil, Vinícius played in 4 friendlies and the Copa América. In the friendlies, he provided an assist, but in the Copa América, his performance was less outstanding, losing in the quarter-finals and being suspended during the group stage. Despite scoring two goals in the tournament, his role was less influential than at his club.
Jude Bellingham
Bellingham played 3 friendlies and 7 Euro matches for England, where his team reached the final but lost to Spain. During the Euros, he scored 2 goals and provided an assist, although his overall performance was not as outstanding as expected. However, his participation in the friendlies showed his ability to impact the game at international level.
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Palmarès
|
Rodri Hernandez
|
8
|
3
|
0
|
Euro Cup and Best Player of the Tournament Award
|
Vinícius Junior
|
7
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
Bellingham
|
10
|
4
|
2
|
0
Rodri, Vinícius and Bellingham have all had exceptional seasons at both club and international level. While Rodri and Vinícius have been more consistent in their performances, Bellingham has shown great potential and flashes of brilliance. The competition for the Ballon d’Or this year will be intense, with these three players leading the race. However, Dani Carvajal also deserves special mention for his consistency and contribution at Real Madrid, which could position him as a surprise contender.
With standout performances in mind, the next Ballon d’Or winner will need to have demonstrated a significant impact both domestically and internationally, something Rodri, Vinícius and Bellingham have all achieved in different ways this year.
