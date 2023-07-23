Electric cars are the future of the automotive industry, but the technology to manufacture them still has a long way to go: users are asking for more autonomy, better charging times and, above all, more affordable prices. In the race to achieve these benefits, there is a particular competition that is accelerating: managing to manufacture on a large scale the Holy Grail of the electric car: solid-state batteries, safer and more powerful than liquid ion batteries. Toyota, the Japanese automobile giant, hit the table last month, announcing that it had made a breakthrough: in 2027 it could be manufacturing this technology on a large scale, which will allow a range of 1,200 kilometers with a recharge time of 10 minutes.

The main difference between these batteries and those used mostly in current electric cars is the nature of the electrolyte, says Alexandre Ponrouch, a researcher at the Institute of Materials Science in Barcelona, ​​where he leads a European project to develop safer and more resistant batteries. In the most common lithium-ion batteries, the electrodes—the anode and cathode—are immersed in a conductive liquid. In solid-state ones, as their name indicates, they are joined by a solid material, which can be of different natures.

A priori, the leap that this technology allows is one of safety: when it overheats, the liquid can ignite. In addition, Ponrouch says, the solid state allows for a higher energy density. Its potential is easily verifiable with the cheap cotton test: the big car companies —Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Nissan or BMW— are investing in its development, either directly or through collaborations. According to a report by the consultancy Fact MR collected by Bloomberg, the solid-state battery market has a current value of only 121 million dollars (about 108.7 million euros). In 10 years, however, it will be worth more than 1.3 billion euros.

“Technology offers advances that allow barriers to be overcome,” they point out from the Spanish employers’ association of automobile manufacturers, Anfac. The solid state battery has more energy density with the same cells as the current lithium ion ones, defend the manufacturers. “So in the same space for the battery you increase the autonomy with a single charge.” This also allows, if the number of cells is reduced, to have more space for passengers and cargo. The less cells, the less weight of the vehicle and, therefore, more efficiency.

Toyota in the lead

After its announcement, it seems that Toyota is leading the pack, struggling with the push of Chinese brands. From the company they defend that they have made groundbreaking progress to solve durability problems and that they have found a solution to the question of materials that would allow an electric vehicle to be propelled by a solid-state battery with a range of 1,200 kilometers and a recharge time of 10 minutes.

The deployment of the electric car of the Japanese company has been slower than that of its competitors. Its all-electric car sales were 1.8% of Tesla’s and its flagship vehicle, the Corolla, undersold the Elon Musk-founded company’s Model Y. “They have been resistant to the trend of electric vehicles,” says Juan Felipe Muñoz, an analyst at the automotive consultancy Jato Dynamics: “Partly because they have invested a large part of their resources in the hybrid with very positive results, from the point of view of sales and emissions. What you are doing is waiting for the others to wear out. They take advantage of the volumes they handle, it is the largest in the world, to get there with an advantage”.

From the company they defend EL PAÍS that they are not lagging behind, but that they are working on a “multi-technology” approach: by 2030, they hope to launch up to 30 battery electric models. Although its first fully electric model, the bZ4X, had a difficult landing —they had a manufacturing defect in the wheels—, from the Japanese manufacturer they affirm that this first model is nothing more than “the beginning of the takeoff of the company’s electric vehicle offensive in recent years”.

The material problem

The Japanese company claims to have reduced the number of processes required to make the materials of the batteries, the cost of these could be reduced to the point of assimilating that of liquid lithium. These, Gonrouch points out, are produced very cheaply and quickly, which makes them more economically competitive. For the researcher, solid-state batteries are nothing more than “the new trend”, as lithium air batteries already were, and he points out that there are still many challenges to develop this technology commercially. The efforts of experts in the field, he says, are now focused on finding new materials.

The main bottleneck in battery production is materials: those produced on a large scale almost exclusively use materials classified as “critical”, such as graphite, lithium, copper, cobalt or nickel. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for lithium batteries grew by 65% ​​in 2022, largely due to the growth of the electric car, which accounts for 60% of the total demand for lithium, 30% for cobalt and 10% for nickel. Five years ago, those figures were much lower: 15%, 10% and 2%, respectively. Alternatives to lithium, however, are growing at full speed, especially in China, which concentrates much of the supply chains of sodium ion batteries.

Indeed, the EU Court of Auditors warned last month that a lack of raw materials — and competition from the United States — threaten European battery production. By 2035, all cars sold in the Union will be completely electric, and Spain, the second European producer, is at the tail of electrification, they denounce from Anfac. So far in 2023, the market share of new electrified vehicles (pure electric and plug-in hybrids) is 10.4% in Spain, while the European average is around 20%.

Solid-base batteries can provide the boost the industry needs for the inevitable transformation of the car park. If Toyota manages to produce them in the conditions that it has advanced – and thus overtakes the powerful Chinese companies – “it will be a revolution, because it is something that the industry has waited a long time,” defends Muñoz, who believes in the ability of the Japanese giant to reach the milestone. For now, those who trust are the investors: since the announcement, the shares of the Japanese company on the Stock Market have shot up more than 10%. So far this year, it has risen by more than 25% and is close to a record price.

