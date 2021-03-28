While globally there is an uneven race in search of vaccines, there are already countries that are beginning to put a date on the much desired herd immunity against the coronavirus. An expert estimated that the European Union will achieve it in mid-July, while President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia will get it at the end of september.

The European Commissioner for Internal Trade and head of the working group on vaccines, Thierry Breton, assured that next summer (boreal) should “be similar to last year”, when the pandemic decreased, thanks to the ongoing vaccination campaigns in the European Union.

Breton stressed that now “we will have to accelerate” and that it is up to “the Member States to organize and expedite the vaccination campaign”

“Have 420 million doses to administer in three and a half months “, he completed

Thierry Breton estimated that the European Union will achieve herd immunity in July. Photo: AFP

“The objective is to vaccinate 70 percent of European citizens before the summer, even if it is difficult “, said today in the same vein the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, during a broadcast of RAI 3

In fact, the European Union reinforced the production of Covid-19 vaccines in the continent thanks to the endorsement granted on Friday to three new factories by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

In this way, it is expected to partially unblock the supply problems and increase the delivery capacity of the manufacturers AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech.

The EMA Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) has endorsed the plant of the company Halix, a partner of AstraZeneca, in Leiden, the Netherlands. This plant, which was already producing vaccines, could not distribute to EU countries because it did not have the authorization of the EMA, which must first assess that it meets GMP (good manufacturing practice) standards.

In this way, AstraZeneca will bring to four the total number of centers authorized for the production of the active substance of the product, according to the EMA.

Russia, in September

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country could achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by the end of September.

If mass vaccination continues at the current rate, about 70 percent of adults in Russia will have received the vaccine by late summer (late winter in Argentina), thus reaching the threshold for herd immunity, Putin said in a talk show. local television.

Vladimir Putin expects Russia to achieve herd immunity in September. Photo: EFE

Earlier this week it indicated that 6.3 million people in Russia had received the first dose of a national vaccine and 4.3 million had received two injections since the start of mass vaccination in early December.

Putin received his first dose of a domestic vaccine on Tuesday, but the Kremlin has not released any photos or video of the inoculation.

The president assured that the three domestic vaccines – Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac – are “effective, reliable and safe” and that after the application there were no serious side effects.

Source: ANSA and Xinhua

