Enzo Fernández went to Europe as one of the great jewels of Argentine football and the young man has not been left to duty. The footballer made a sensible decision by rejecting offers from the Premier League and agreeing to sign with Portuguese football, specifically with Benfica, a club that is making him grow and that hopes to be able to sell him for a millionaire figure very soon.
Enzo is already in the portfolio of several of the best teams in the world and they will follow what the footballer does during the next World Cup in Qatar to define his intentions regarding a possible transfer. Two of those teams, perhaps the most interested, are Barcelona and Manchester United, and both are ready to start the race for his signing.
According to information from Sport, the Catalans will not lose track of the Argentine for the remainder of the season, as he is one of the names that shines the most as a possible replacement for Busquets. However, the Red Devils could complicate everything, since Ten Hag’s team has no intention of following up on the player anymore and they are determined to seek his signing, they even wanted to buy him this winter, however, Benfica has refused to sell and they will only negotiate in the summer.
