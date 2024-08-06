The United States works “day and night” to prevent a military escalation in the Middle East and the international community is stepping up diplomatic manoeuvres to prevent the conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza from spreading to the region.

During an emergency meeting at the White House on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a message of restraint.

“We are engaged in intense diplomacy day and night with a very simple message: all the protagonists must avoid escalation,” he insisted.

The US Secretary of State called for a truce in the Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and Israel have been waging war since the Islamist group’s attack on Israeli territory on October 7.

Israel's military said Hezbollah fired the rocket from Lebanon and hit a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams. Photo:AFP

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas, which rules Gaza, and launched an offensive against the Palestinian territory.

The conflict has fueled tensions in the region between Iran and its allies on the one hand, and Israel on the other.

These were intensified after the death on July 31 in Tehran of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and of the military leader of Lebanese Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, a few hours earlier in Beirut.

Israel claimed responsibility for the attack that killed Shukr, accusing him of carrying out a bombing that killed 12 young Druze men in Majdal Shams on July 27 in the Golan Heights annexed by Israel.

Israeli officials have not commented on the attack that killed Haniyeh. But Iran, Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah have blamed Israel and vowed to respond.

Diplomatic maneuvers to avoid an escalation

Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian said Monday that his country does not seek to “extend (…) the war” but that Israel “will certainly receive a response to its crimes and arrogance.”

The leader of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, will speak on Tuesday, but he announced on Thursday that Israel had crossed “red lines” and that a response to the bombing that killed Shukr was “inevitable.”

Haniya was a key interlocutor in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations brokered by Qatar, the United States and Egypt. Photo:Getty Images

Both the Lebanese Islamist movement and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have opened fronts against Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, in “support” of the Palestinians.

On the border between Israel and Lebanon, exchanges of fire are almost daily. Four Hezbollah fighters were killed Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, a Lebanese security source told AFP.

The Israeli army announced on Monday the arrival on its territory of the head of the US Central Command for the Middle East (CENTCOM) to assess the security situation. A Russian emissary also arrived in Tehran.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is meeting on Wednesday following a request from “Palestine and Iran” to reach “a unified Islamic position” in the region, according to a representative of the organisation.

The international community, meanwhile, is stepping up its diplomatic manoeuvres. US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday by telephone with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Blinken met with Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s foreign minister. He also spoke with Iraq’s prime minister, in light of the possibility of attacks by Iraqi armed groups backed by Iran. Washington is Israel’s main ally.

French President Emmanuel Macron, his Emirati counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahayane and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman have called on “all actors” in the Middle East to show “responsibility and restraint.”

An attack imminent?

Israel says it is “preparing for all scenarios.”

But according to a European diplomat in Tel Aviv, The absence of instructions from the Israeli army to civilians means, in theory, that an attack is not so imminent.

Still, many countries have asked their citizens to leave Lebanon and several airlines have suspended flights to Beirut.

In Israel, 46 people have died in the north, 22 soldiers and 24 civilians, including 12 minors and teenagers in yesterday's attack. Photo:EFE

The Israeli army continues its offensive against Hamas in Gaza. Israel, the United States and the European Union all consider the movement a “terrorist” organisation.

Hamas’s attack on October 7 in southern Israel left 1,197 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli data. Among them were more than 300 soldiers.

Islamist fighters have taken 251 hostages, of whom 111 are still being held in Gaza, although 39 of them are dead, according to the Israeli army.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has so far left 39,653 dead, according to the territory’s Ministry of Health, which did not detail the number of civilians and combatants killed.