The premiere of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ was seen by an enviable audience, above the average of many Netflix star releases, but the latest series sponsored by Disney + that derives from the Star Wars universe is one of the most criticized in the series. franchise, to the point that no one misses it in its weekly premiere to put it to broth. This attitude of the fans of the imagery of George Lucas, oversized manners, as usual, thanks to social networks, has faltered with the last episode, received with gibberish. Its impact has pushed Internet users to raise the online scores of the tribulations of the popular bounty hunter, who, curiously, does not see the duster in the entire chapter. The leading role is taken by Mando, dislocating the staff because it seems that a delivery of ‘The Mandalorian’ has slipped in the middle of the season to try to lift the spirits of the downcast fans. Obviously, despite some absurd comments on Twitter, a field of delusional rumors, the piece was already produced in advance, nobody is capable of writing the script and shooting with visual effects running like the wind to save the furniture

Ridiculous theories aside, if one thing is clear it is that this reviled series is full of surprises. It has surprising chapters and others worthy of being hidden under the Disney + carpet, already well nourished. Go ahead that a series that claims characters with rubber masks, latex, animatronics, matte painting and other mythical techniques of yesteryear, can not be bad, but the first session of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is unpredictable in each delivery. It began by referring directly to ‘Dances with Wolves’, with the main character emerging from the viscera of the giant worm in the Great Pit of Carkoon on Tatooine. The gastric juices of the sarlacc make a dent in his skin, we saw him fall into the abyss in ‘Return of the Jedi’, but he manages to survive badly injured when he is rescued by the inhabitants of the sands, who welcome him and teach him their customs to the point of empathize with the tribe and go from prisoner to ally. Several flashbacks tell this process and the evolution of the character throughout the series, with a somewhat nondescript starting signal under the direction of Robert Rodriguez, with a script by Jon Favreau.

A frame from the series.



The director of ‘El Mariachi’ and ‘From Dusk Until Dawn’ signs the most leaden episodes, despite also appearing in the executive production. The action scenes are not good for him, he does not put all the meat on the grill, as if he were reluctantly complying with the minimum file, in addition to introducing some aesthetic concepts that do not fit within the canon that fans with pedigree to the universe raise. Star Wars film. After the opening setback, fortunately, he takes the reins of the show Steph Green, a director with more energy who shines in the credits of series like ‘Preacher’ or ‘Watchmen’. He raises the average note with an adrenaline piece that drinks from the western, with a fast-paced assault on a galactic train with the Tusken bandits and Boba Fett at full capacity. This continuation, with echoes of ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, saving the distances, places the series in another place in which it lasts rather little.

‘The Mandalorian’ camouflaged?



Unfortunately, the ray of hope that the second episode of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ offered was overshadowed by another weak installment from Rodriguez, who seems not to be too interested in the show. It presents new characters that seem to have come out of a toy catalogue, supports the idea that there is a mafia plot around which everything else revolves and briefly shows Krrsantan the Black, a character that comes out of the Star Wars comics, drawn by Salvador Larroca (who, by the way, does not appear in the credits). The fourth step on the path does not contribute much more, except for the entry into the cast of Danny Trejo, probably thanks to his friendship with the person in charge of the ‘Spy Kids’ saga. In the midst of this uncertainty that gives rise to numerous debates and theories on the internet, the fifth chapter breaks out, the work of Bryce Dallas Howard, another woman saving the ballot.

Three frames from the series.

In the acclaimed fifth episode, Boba Fett does not appear at all, and Fennec Shand barely makes an appearance, roles played with little charisma to date by Temuera Morrison -the father of ‘Aquaman’- and Ming-Na Wen respectively (who someone endorse them a hypervitamin cocktail, please). The delivery is revealed as chapter 17 of ‘The Mandalorian’ -the first real image series of the Star Wars universe, where Boba Fett already appeared-, with which the story already plays with an advantage. Mando gets a new ship and lands on Tatooine to participate in a supposed war for control of underground businesses on the planet. The die is cast for even Grogu, baby Yoda, to appear in the “season finale.” Whether or not it is a concession to the fandom, just in case – the attic of memories and references remains wide open – the maneuver has worked and Bryce Dallas Howard already sounds like the savior of the franchise behind the cameras. We’ll see how long it takes for the fanservice fundamentalists to lower him from the pedestal.

Probably ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is the most discussed series of the moment, and it is not for less, taking into account the above. It works like a roller coaster. There are extremely entertaining chapters and others that are terrible to watch, with which it will have to be analyzed as a whole, once the entire season is released, to provide a fair verdict, but it is inevitable to talk about it, for what it could have been and what perhaps it can still become. This week’s premiere is going to break audiences. Twitter rubs its hands.

The first season of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is available on Disney +.