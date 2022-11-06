Óscar Pérez, without a doubt, is one of the greatest idols in the history of Cruz Azul. The ‘Rabbit’ was part of the cement squad from 1991 to 2008 and has always been loved by the fans of the La Noria team. Currently, the former goalkeeper works as a goalkeeping coach, however, the version that he could take on a much more important role in the coming weeks is becoming stronger.
After the departures of Jaime Ordiales, first, and Carlos López de Sillanes, later, a strong gap was left in the structure of the Celeste Machine. The cement institution is looking for a new sports director and although names such as Luis Miguel Salvador or Gerardo Torrado have been mentioned, so far the board has not made a decision in this regard.
According to information from Adrián Esparza, a reporter for TUDN, to these names must be added that of a new candidate: Óscar Pérez. The journalist specialized in covering Cruz Azul points out that the “Rabbit” will take on a more important role within his love club and will participate in decision-making.
According to this report, the celestial directive is evaluating how the organization chart of the institution will look like and although the arrival of Luis Miguel Salvador is still latent, there is the possibility that the “Rabbit” is the one chosen for the position or even that both work together.
