Spring is here. Never before have I looked forward so much to the early morning light, the warmth of the rising sun and the concert of waking birds. When I cycle into the Meijendel dunes past the mitten field where Scheveningen fishermen once fixed their nets, my eye falls on an alarming songbird with a waving tail. I recognize the wheatear (Oenanthe oenanthe), just returned from its winter quarters, by its characteristic gait of alternating between running and standing still.

Wheatears breed from Western Europe eastward to the tundra of Kamchatka and from Greenland westward to Alaska. Remarkably, the entire world population of wheatears, from the old and new world, winters south of the Sahara. For European wheatears this means a migration route of 'only' a few thousand kilometers. Alaskan wheatears, on the other hand, after the breeding season, cross the Bering Strait west to Siberia, crossing Asia in a hundred days and spending the winter in Kenya and Sudan via the Arabian Peninsula. These lightweight creatures, weighing only twenty grams, travel thirty thousand kilometers every year, often in the nighttime, protected from predators. No less remarkable is the migration of their peers from the American east coast. Flying continuously for four days, they cross the Atlantic Ocean to spend the winter in West Africa.

In the Netherlands, efforts are being made to preserve the elegant wheatear as a breeding bird after the population was decimated at the end of the last century. The key to this, in addition to reducing nitrogen deposition and protection against predators, lies with the rabbit. Wheatears prey on insects that thrive on bare sandy soil; the so-called gray dune. Rabbits are crucial for keeping vegetation short and maintaining the dry sandy soil, especially now that nitrogen precipitation stimulates fast-growing grasses. Unfortunately, the rabbit population has been suffering for decades from viral infections such as myxomatosis and VHS, resulting in dune valleys becoming grassy, ​​biodiversity declining and wheatears having difficulty finding food in the dense vegetation. Predation by foxes and mustelids also plays a role. Wheatears breed in rabbit holes and are easy prey here, together with their young.

In Natura 2000 areas in North Holland, Friesland and Drenthe, where wheatears still occur in reasonable numbers, protective measures have been taken for years. Old rabbit burrows are kept open and breeding wheatears are protected from predation with chicken wire. With success, because the number of breeding pairs is increasing slightly again. If nitrogen deposition decreases and no longer stimulates the growth of grasses, the wheatear as a breeding bird will also be assured of a suitable living environment in our dunes in the future.