On the subject of revival, today it is easy to make the hearts of enthusiasts tighten with the return of the myths. It happens in almost all car manufacturers and success – more or less – is almost always guaranteed. But the question is always the same: sir car manufacturers, why did you kill your legends in the past? Why did you make thousands of enthusiasts suffer (yes, really suffer) at the time? Mystery. The car is not only transport, but also love and feeling. And this extraordinary poem by Michele Serra (taken from the book “Poetastro, poems for wrapping salad” published by Feltrinelli) is worth more than a thousand speeches.
R4’s death lament
Mr. Renault, but with what right
she sends this human being to death
this girl in the form of a meccano
this boy on wheels, this guitto
prodigious, able to speak
Finnish in Tripoli, English
in Catalonia, the Italian in Prague
covered with snow descending to the sea
dirty with salt to go to the expanses
green, to the plain, to the road?
Reincarnation of the walking monks
who made Europe carrying words
spirit sister of the carrier negroes
with bare feet as hard as soles
first example of industrial replica
of the moccasins of the Seminole Indians
permanent assembly, epochal broom
motor suitcase, bed, hospital
square theater, vital vibration
back pain reliever and landscape straightener:
the Renault Quattro, Mr. “Moving Today”
he was already moving when she was still
before this century stale
forgot reason and feeling
that really move the movement.
It tasted of tin, of fabric, of bolts
the ingenious box, result
of a challenge between opposing conceptions
of utilitarian: this was the square
the other, the Due Cavalli, the round
the two old philosophers of France
who explained the kilometers to the world.
We had the elegance of Lancia
the power of Alfa, Ferrari
other hurricanes of paint and lighthouses
but no one managed to emulate
the unkempt genius of the French
the nonchalance of that prancing
inside the land made up of countries.
Mr. Renault, I hope at the funeral
of the Erre Quattro, while she pronounces
his contrite and supportive prayer
accompanied by the sad denunciation
of the implacable laws of the market
let the deceased rise from the grave
and with decrepit boxed effort
out-of-phase, with a greasy muffler
you parade far, towards the horizon
leaving his footprints on the asphalt
intelligent, sensitive to the wind:
the Michelin Novecento model
