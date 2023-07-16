.

.

On the subject of revival, today it is easy to make the hearts of enthusiasts tighten with the return of the myths. It happens in almost all car manufacturers and success – more or less – is almost always guaranteed. But the question is always the same: sir car manufacturers, why did you kill your legends in the past? Why did you make thousands of enthusiasts suffer (yes, really suffer) at the time? Mystery. The car is not only transport, but also love and feeling. And this extraordinary poem by Michele Serra (taken from the book “Poetastro, poems for wrapping salad” published by Feltrinelli) is worth more than a thousand speeches.

R4’s death lament

Mr. Renault, but with what right

she sends this human being to death

this girl in the form of a meccano

this boy on wheels, this guitto

prodigious, able to speak

Finnish in Tripoli, English

in Catalonia, the Italian in Prague

covered with snow descending to the sea

dirty with salt to go to the expanses

green, to the plain, to the road?

Reincarnation of the walking monks

who made Europe carrying words

spirit sister of the carrier negroes

with bare feet as hard as soles

first example of industrial replica

of the moccasins of the Seminole Indians

permanent assembly, epochal broom

motor suitcase, bed, hospital

square theater, vital vibration

back pain reliever and landscape straightener:

the Renault Quattro, Mr. “Moving Today”

he was already moving when she was still

before this century stale

forgot reason and feeling

that really move the movement.

It tasted of tin, of fabric, of bolts

the ingenious box, result

of a challenge between opposing conceptions

of utilitarian: this was the square

the other, the Due Cavalli, the round

the two old philosophers of France

who explained the kilometers to the world.

We had the elegance of Lancia

the power of Alfa, Ferrari

other hurricanes of paint and lighthouses

but no one managed to emulate

the unkempt genius of the French

the nonchalance of that prancing

inside the land made up of countries.

Mr. Renault, I hope at the funeral

of the Erre Quattro, while she pronounces

his contrite and supportive prayer

accompanied by the sad denunciation

of the implacable laws of the market

let the deceased rise from the grave

and with decrepit boxed effort

out-of-phase, with a greasy muffler

you parade far, towards the horizon

leaving his footprints on the asphalt

intelligent, sensitive to the wind:

the Michelin Novecento model