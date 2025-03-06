Turn in the management of the coffee shop Vanadi Coffewhich has seen how in recent weeks there was the exit of several counselors and managers. The last to confirm its march has been His co -founder and CEO, Víctor Terol. The quoted at the BME Growth promoted by Salvador Martí, also promoter of the Technology Facephi and the Interity Football Clubhas decided to name Esau red as a substitute from precisely from the quoted football team.

The new CEO of Vanadi has been linked to the world of football for years, first as a player in teams away from the first and second division such as Azuqueca, Castellón or the old Independent of Alicante, in addition to having traveled to clubs in Greece and Iceland. Since 2020 has been linked to companies by Salvador Martías FacePhi first and the CF Interity so far.

According to Vanadi, the incorporation of Esau Rojo seeks to guide the company “towards An improvement in operational coststhe search for financial efficacy and medium -term expansion “, after there is no fulfillment of the expansion and volume of income of your business plan.

In fact, among the tasks you are in charge of is “restructuring and debt reduction”in addition to the “improvement of the costs associated with exploitation and optimization of operational and central expenses”.

More losses than income

In his last exercise with the accounts published, those of 2023, The company lost 2.87 million euros, a figure greater than the income of 2.7 million euros registered. A situation that the company explains for its recent creation and growth plans. However, last June he had reduced his open coffee shops to 6 in front of December 9, 2023.

Precisely among the tasks of the new CEO is a “more limited expansion plan for 2025, seeking more robust growth”, with the aim of accelerating growth from 2026 “.