The quota used to be a hot topic in politics, but now it has reached its lower levels. Or stuck, depending on your perspective. For the second time, the cabinet has passed a law on the allocation of management positions, FüPoG II for short, in order to secure, among other things, the gender mix on the board of listed companies; in favor of women.

Liberal economic critics who castigated such things as incapacitation are retired. In a business medium formerly known for male perspectives, one could read that the new FüPoG was a “tightening” of the old one.

That sounds like criminal law or something like making fun of the FüPoGs with a man’s joke – if this had not been written by a woman who welcomes the FüPoG II. It turns out that the quota is becoming normal. With the first signs of banality.

It is up to parties to promote women. Or not

However, this success of ministers Lambrecht (Justice) and Giffey (family) cannot hide the fact that the constitutional mandate of the Basic Law, according to which the state must work towards the “elimination of existing disadvantages” between men and women, has recently only been met to a limited extent.

The parity laws passed in Thuringia and Brandenburg, with which women were to be brought into parliaments, failed before the constitutional courts. Now, in 2021, with one Bundestag and six regional elections, it will be left to the parties to promote women. Or not.

The ranks of candidates for the CDU party chairmanship are symbolic of the grievance. Two men and a double-man team. Woman power (as it used to be called) is also missing in the Greens and SPD, where the last hope is associated with the man’s name Olaf.

Instead, a certain amount of public attention is directed towards which woman on which man’s side is allowed to adorn this candidate when he appears. At the bottom of things, an anti-emancipatory tragedy.

Chauvinism disguised as simplicity

Another low point was the completion of a draft law from the House of Lambrecht, which was consistently written in the feminine, without comment. In principle, this was an overdue idea, which was particularly appropriate because the insolvency law reform that was due last autumn was about legal companies such as GmbHs or stock corporations.

They are now creditors or debtors. The objection from Horst Seehofer’s Ministry of the Interior that the law could be unconstitutional because it only applies to women can be seen as chauvinism disguised as simplicity. Or the other way around.

The fact that Lambrecht accepted this objection and received her project after the usual “Bild” dose of public outrage shows that the SPD is still more important than any women’s issue in the SPD.

The coronavirus has now been described as another killer of female job ambitions. If that is true, further FüPoGs are foreseeable too few. Then the bazooka is needed.