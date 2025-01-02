The Quirónsalud Cildeba Hospital has been recognized as the best hospital in the province of Badajoz in the latest Hospital Excellence Index (IEH 2024) for the second consecutive year. This ranking, prepared by the Coordinated Institute of Governance and Applied Economics (ICGEA), also places the Badajoz hospital as the second best in all of Extremadura.

For its part, the Hospital Quirónsalud Cáceres repeats for another year as the best private hospital in the provincemaintaining fourth regional position in the classification that includes both public and private centers. In this way, the two Quirónsalud hospitals in Extremadura are consolidated among the four best hospitals in the region, reinforcing their leadership in the provision of health services in their respective provinces.

“This type of recognition is possible thanks to the great work of all our professionals, who give their best every day to be able to provide patients with close, efficient and quality care,” the management of both hospitals highlights.

During this year, the Quirónsalud Clideba Hospital has expanded its portfolio of services by carrying out pioneering interventions in Badajoz such as the implementation of prenavigated ankle prosthesis, endoscopic megaplication (MEGA) or holmium laser prostatic enucleation (HoLEP). For its part, the Quirónsalud Cáceres Hospital has renewed its surgical block to modernize healthcare and make surgical interventions faster and more accessible, in addition to having launched the Pain, Pelvic Floor and Sports Medicine and Nutrition units.

A 2024 in which 25 years have passed since the arrival of Quirónsalud to Extremadura. In this quarter of a century, the Quirónsalud healthcare network in the region has evolved to include, in addition to the hospitals of Cáceres de Badajoz, three medical centers and an assisted reproduction center, with a team of more than 800 health professionals.

Hospital Excellence Index

The IEH has established itself as a reference measurement when evaluating the excellence of Spanish hospital centers. For its preparation, the ICGEA takes into account parameters such as “quality of care, hospital service, well-being and satisfaction perceived by the patient, as well as innovative capacity, personalized care and efficiency in the use of assigned resources.” .

In this edition, the ICGEA has carried out 2,250 surveys of health professionals in Spain from different hospitals. From their responses and after an exhaustive analysis, the results are obtained with which the Hospital Excellence Index is structured, which is prepared based on three axes: general (the ten best centers nationwide), regional and by specialties.