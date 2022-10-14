Crunchyroll And Lucca Comics & Games 2022 announce that The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie it will have its European premiere at the highly anticipated event that will be held from 28 October to 1 November.

The film will be shown Monday 31 October at Lucca Comics & Games with theJapanese audio and Italian subtitles. Find out more details below.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie arrives in European preview at Lucca Comics & Games 2022

Crunchyroll, the most famous anime streaming service in the world, is about to bring to all Italian fans a great European premiere exclusive: the long-awaited animated film The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie it will in fact be screened in Lucca on the day of Monday 31 October in original audio version and subtitled in Italian! The Quintessential Quintuplets is one of Crunchyroll’s most loved anime audiences and boasts a passionate fanbase that has not only followed the anime’s two seasons already released, but also the manga published in Italy by J-Pop Manga on which the anime is based.

After two intense and exciting seasons, this film will tell us the conclusion of the story that binds Futaro to the five sisters, until it reveals the mystery that lies around the long-awaited marriage. Who will be the mysterious bride? In this film Futaro has in fact brought the five sisters to the point of being able to graduate and thus follow their dreams.

Now, finally, they can enjoy their latest school festival! With the hope of making these moments unforgettable and meaningful for everyone, Futaro tries to look inside himself to finally understand what he really feels for the five girls.

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie concludes the story told by the anime directed by Masato Jinbo (CHAOS; CHILD) and produced by Bilbury Animation Studios. Both seasons of The Quintessential Quintuplets are available on Crunchyroll, and this is its plot:

Uesugi Futaro, a second-year high school student from a humble family, receives a tempting offer of part-time job as a tutor… but his students become the girls in his class! What’s more, they are five twins and they are all beautiful, but the problem is that they are all problematic students with low grades and who hate studying! Will her first task be to gain the trust of the sisters ?!