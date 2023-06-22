MAGS. has released the opening cinematic for the visual novel The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her. Within the video, which you will find at the end of the article, it will be possible to listen to the main song of the game: Sekaijuu Tatta Hitotsu. Written by Aira Yuhki is composed by Miyoshi Keitathe song is sung by the voice actresses of the five protagonists.

Before leaving you to the opening movie, I remind you that The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her will be available in Japan starting next year September 7th on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch. You can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: MAGS. Street Gematsu