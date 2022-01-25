a few weeks ago, RiotGames said they were considering removing the Chemtech Dragon from League of LegendsThis is after multiple users complained about how unfair this new addition to the game felt. MOBAs. Well, now it’s official and this monster has been completely removed.

The news was shared by riot through a new official publication, where they revealed that the Chemtech Dragon It has been temporarily disabled while its authors find a way to return it to the game in a much healthier state for everyone.

“Over the past few months, we’ve heard your feedback through social media and surveys that even with this goal in mind, the addition of the Quimtech item has been too frustrating in the game, especially if you were on the losing team.”

Nowadays, RiotGames He hasn’t given any additional details about what new mechanics this monster could have when it eventually returns, so we can only wait and see what comes of it all.

Via: RiotGames