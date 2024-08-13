Have you ever tried to change the bed linen when your partner was still sleeping in? That was not appreciated (get it, take it off?). It is better to do these things during the day. So you would also say that you schedule as many road works as possible when half of the Netherlands is at a campsite abroad. But just as the summer holidays are coming to an end, Rijkswaterstaat is starting work on the A2.

Of course, you can’t plan all the work during the summer holidays. In fact, there’s also something called the construction holiday, and many construction workers are at the campsite themselves. On 14 August, the work on the A2 towards Den Bosch between the Oudenrijn and Everdingen junctions will start. During the weekend, some parts of the motorway will even be completely closed and the work will last until the end of September.

Lots of traffic jams expected

‘If you do go on the road, you could end up in a serious traffic jam’, Rijkswaterstaat writes in a press release. The A2 to Den Bosch is closed from the Oudenrijn junction to the Everdingen junction five weekends completely closed. The A2 will be closed from 9 p.m. on Thursday evening for the first three weekends. Then the A2 will also be closed during the day on Friday.

In addition, there will be eight night closures and during the week, both during the day and at night, fewer lanes will be available from the Oudenrijn interchange to the Everdingen interchange. It is a lot to mention, but the advice should be clear: before you leave, check which route you need to take and how long the journey will take. On the website fromAtoBetter you can find more information.

Why are there road works on the A2?

Rijkswaterstaat explains: ‘Maintenance on the A2 between Oudenrijn and Everdingen junctions is necessary because the asphalt has reached the end of its lifespan. In addition, we expect that the established noise standards will be exceeded on parts of the A2 in a few years. We want to prevent that. Because the asphalt is now due for maintenance, we are replacing the current asphalt with quieter asphalt.’