Losing a race on the last lap, even if you lead the World Championship with a large points lead in the standings, is never pleasant. There are many ways to exorcise displeasure and the quickest is precisely to place the emphasis on reasoning in a championship key. Francesco Bagnaia could have done it too, at the end of the MotoGP race at Silverstone. Instead, the Ducati rider offered a demonstration of sincerity and honesty that says a lot about his character and, by extension, his strength. Despite solicitations that came to him from various quarters, including the media, Pecco admitted in a very transparent way that he had not made any calculations, that the defeat was unpleasant and that he would have gladly tried the counterattack on Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia but his rival had a better traction and therefore it proved impossible for him in the few corners that were missing from the checkered flag. Many would have turned to the fact that the world championship gap against Bezzecchi (who crashed) and Martin (only sixth) had increased, therefore one shouldn’t take risks. But he didn’t.