Quick swabs run out: pharmacist attacked by a customer

A pharmacist was attacked by a customer because the quick swabs ran out: it happened on Christmas Eve in a pharmacy in Ripa, in the province of Perugia.

“A client wanted quick swabs to do at home, I told him we had run out of them and tried to calm him down. He took my face and hit me with a head, ”the 41-year-old pharmacist told some local newspapers.

Subsequently, the pharmacist was taken to the emergency room where he underwent a CT scan and was then discharged with a few days of prognosis.

For a few days in Umbria, the tracking system has gone haywire both due to the high percentage of Omicron cases, detected in 80% of the molecular swabs analyzed in Perugia, and due to the large demand for swabs by customers during festivity.

To make up for the lack of tampons, the regional commissioner for the Covid emergency, Massimo D’Angelo, on Monday 27 December launched a tightening on the quarantine.

To go into isolation, in fact, only the unsanitary will be needed, without the confirmation of the molecular swab, while to end the quarantine, a negative molecular swab will be needed after at least 10 days.

