There are 1,050 cars in line in front of the Crimean Bridge from the Taman side

More than 1,000 cars have once again accumulated in the queue in front of the Crimean Bridge from the Taman side. This was reported in Telegram– channel “Crimean Bridge: operational information”.

It is specified that as of 8:00, there are 1,050 vehicles in the queue. The waiting time is more than three hours. It is noted that there is no queue in front of the inspection point from the Kerch side.

On the morning of August 3, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily suspended. In addition, a huge queue of cars formed on the approach to the Crimean Bridge from the Taman side. The waiting time was more than three hours.