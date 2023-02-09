It may be months before US intelligence agencies can compare the daring flight of a Chinese surveillance balloon across the United States to other national security violations.

There was the theft of the F-35 stealth fighter plane designs about 15 years ago. China’s top hacking team also stole the security permission files of 22 million Americans in 2015.

But out of sheer chutzpah, the balloon is in another category. It became the subject of public fascination when it floated over nuclear silos in Montana and came to an end when a Sidewinder missile shot it down off the coast of South Carolina.

The incident speaks volumes about poor communication between Washington and Beijing, nearly 22 years after the collision of a US spy plane and a Chinese fighter off the coast of Hainan Island led both sides to vow to improve their handling of crisis.

Hours before the balloon saw its end, the US Department of Defense said there was another one over South America. And he pointed to a long history of Chinese balloons flying over the United States.

Of course, there is nothing new about superpowers spying on each other, even from balloons. President Dwight D. Eisenhower of the United States authorized surveillance of the Soviet Union by placing cameras on balloons in the 1950s.

With the advent of spy satellites, balloons seemed to become obsolete.

Now they’re making a comeback, because balloons equipped with high-tech sensors hover over a site for much longer and can pick up radio, cellular and other transmissions that can’t be detected from space. That is why the Montana sighting was critical; The National Security Agency (NSA) and the US Strategic Command, which oversees the US nuclear arsenal, have been redoing communications with nuclear weapons sites.

The incident came as Democrats and Republicans compete to show who can be stronger on China. The new chairman of the House intelligence committee, Rep. Michael R. Turner, echoed the many Republicans who argued that the balloon should be shot down first.

It is only a small part of the increasingly aggressive espionage actions of the superpowers’ competitors. It has only intensified as the control of semiconductor production, artificial intelligence, 5G telecommunications, quantum computing, and life sciences has become the source of new arms races.

Yet it was the obviousness of the balloon that had many in Washington wondering if the intelligence community and civilian leadership in Beijing are talking to each other.

“Whatever the value of what the Chinese might have gotten, what was different here was the visibility. It just feels different when it’s a physical intrusion into the Country,” said General Michael Rogers, former director of the National Security Agency. And once it was caught, China “mishandled it,” he said.

The balloon flew over the US just days before Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken paid the first visit by a senior US diplomat to Beijing in many years. Chinese authorities maintained that it was a weather balloon that entered US airspace by accident.

Blinken canceled his trip, a public rebuke at a time when Chinese leader Xi Jinping appears to be trying to stabilize relations with Washington.

The fact that Chinese officials, realizing the balloon had been detected, did not call to find a way to deal with it was telling.

That kind of problem was supposed to be resolved after the 2001 collision. For days after that incident, President George W. Bush was unable to reach Chinese leaders by phone. Subsequently, hotlines were established and promises about better communications were made. Clearly, those failed.

“It makes you wonder who was talking to whom in China,” said Amy B. Zegart, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and author of “Spies, Lies and Algorithms,” a study of new surveillance technologies. “This is clearly the biggest unforced error the Chinese have made in a long time.”

By: David E. Sanger