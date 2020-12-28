The politics of cheating and forgery on the brother of Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi government minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal has intensified. On this, opposition parties have started attacking the state government. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu attacked the Yogi government’s policy of zero tolerance. He said that the BJP government in the state is completely involved in corruption and is engaged in looting the people.

State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu said, ‘Ministers of UP government launched a mobile called’ In Block ‘, then looted the public with the help of deceit on the strength of power by declaring that mobile as part of Swadeshi and Skill Development Scheme. is. The Yogi government of the state is working to establish an empire of loot everywhere by talking emotionally to the people.

‘So questions arise on the information system’

According to State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, the CBI should be probed with the arrest of the culprits in this entire case related to fraud and forgery by the ministers of the state government in the name of Swadeshi, under the guise of local for vocal. So that the players hidden behind the scenes in this game can also be exposed. He said that in this game of fraud, crores of rupees were spent on advertising. While launching these block mobiles and spending their money in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand on publicity, it is clear that this was being done under the patronage of the government. If this was not the case, then how did the photo hoardings of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath be installed to promote the product of the private company and the PM or CM was not aware of this. They are not aware of this also proves the information system of the state government to be unacceptable.

‘… that it has the confession of the CM’

UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “The so-called company making phones is also under complete doubt as the CEO of the company is a simple and ordinary youth. The connivance of the people in power is clearly behind this corruption. The praise of the CEO of the so-called company by the ministers and legislators is a living proof of this. In this case, a CBI inquiry should be conducted in this high profile corruption case and the culprits should be arrested immediately. Otherwise it will be considered that the Chief Minister has a confession in this entire corruption.

2020 … the village has returned, where is the house, let the pavement turn!