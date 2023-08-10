Three days have passed since the body of Íñigo Arenas Saiz was found in a nightclub-restaurant north of Mexico City and questions are accumulating, like drops about to fill a glass of water, at the same speed as speculation about what happened that night. What did he die of? How did he get there from Polanco? Why does the location of his cell phone seem to indicate a different route? Did he get there on his own foot? Who was Íñigo Arenas? Saiz?. The silence of the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, the family and friends of the victim makes it difficult to know the answers to all these questions in a case as publicized as this.

Video published by the Republic bar

First it was a video. In it, Arenas appears outside the República nightclub, on Avenida Presidente Masaryk, in the Polanco neighborhood, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Mexico City, and is waiting for something while trying to stand up. It’s around 2:46 a.m. Sunday morning. He appears to be drunk, staggering from side to side until he leans against a pillar. The video stops there. It doesn’t show what happened next: did he get into a taxi, a friend’s car, or use an app like Uber to get around? It is impossible to know. The authorities of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office managed to collect videos in which the victim could be seen eating tacos not far from there, in a stall between the streets of Lafontaine and Emilio Castelar.

The existence of a network of kidnapping taxi drivers operating in that area is “well known,” activist Saskia Niño de Rivera said on her social media. However, in the midst of the silence of the authorities, the owner of the bar assured that the man was escorted by a security guard outside the establishment when he was in a clear state of drunkenness and with difficulty maintaining his balance. No one has spoken of responsibilities for the bar for leaving a person in these conditions alone on the street. Niño de Rivera, who provided information about the case from the beginning, regretted precisely this: “The worst thing is that the next weekend [de semana] The Republic is going to continue operating as if nothing had happened, because we are not supportive as a society either. Until it happens to us, mothers are worth it ”.

The only statement issued by the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, which has not answered this newspaper’s questions, was issued on Monday, after pressure received from the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That morning, in his morning conference, the president was asked about this case, which was already beginning to dominate the media. The only thing the president said was that the man was dead (until then he was considered missing), and that during the day the Prosecutor’s Office would give more information. Niño de Rivera, who has contacts with the authorities through his work, reported shortly after that his body had been found at Black Royce, a disco-restaurant for wealthy people 6.5 kilometers north of the Republic, in Naucalpan, State of Mexico.

On Monday afternoon, the Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement: it reported that an investigation had begun, and little else. He confirmed the death of the businessman in a bar in Naucalpan, in the State of Mexico, and that the body, after having done the autopsy and having determined the cause of death, was delivered to the family. Since then, the Prosecutor’s Office has not issued any further statements. The next day, Tuesday, authorities detained six employees of the bar where Arenas died. Three dancers who kept the victim company during part of the night, a security guard and two managers of the premises were arrested and made available to the judge, according to Millennium.

Statements from the Black Royce lawyer

The second most important thing, after the arrest of these people, were the testimonies of the employees and owners of the Black Royce, who came out to defend their actions against the accusations that the man had died due to the lack of attention from his staff. Francisco Marco Pinzón, legal representative of the nightclub-restaurant, told a media outlet his version of the story. Pinzón recounts that the man arrived around 3:00 in the morning, in a taxi, that he was a regular at the site and that he asked for a private place to be quiet and that he was there with the girls and drinking only water. At five o’clock, the businessman says that he “is a little tired” and that they please let him sleep.

“We let him rest, and around seven in the morning, the staff realize that he is not moving, they try to revive him, but they are unsuccessful. The man did not react. Then they requested an ambulance, ”says the bar’s lawyer, who defends the innocence of his employees. It was the authorities that certified his death due to bronchial aspiration, drowning in the alcohol he had drunk during the night and, according to the lawyer, during the last days. “He said that he had been partying for several days,” says Pinzón. The relatives have not spoken in these three days, and there are no known statements from his colleagues at the company where he worked or from the Prosecutor’s Office, denying or confirming the information provided by the owners of the two bars.

Íñigo Arenas Saiz was a 41-year-old businessman who worked, according to his LinkedIn profile, as director of operations for Feher Consulting, a business and franchise consultancy founded in 2002 and based in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office. The company has issued a message where he regrets the death of his partner and joins the “deep sorrow that overwhelms his family.” He defined himself as an international business consultant and studied at the business school of the Universidad Panamericana. According to the company, Arenas was the father of a family and husband, but it has not been revealed how many children he had or who his wife is.

