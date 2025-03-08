The question we ask each other every March: Is it too soon to plant flowers?

March is that month in which the garden begins to wake up, the days are lengthened and the desire to plant returns with more force than ever. But is it a good time to fill the flowers of flowers or should we have a little more patience? It is true that the days are a little less fresh, but there is still a certain risk that some other plant can have a bad time in its early days. If you choose the appropriate species, March can become the starting point of your terrace full of flowers. Here we tell you which are the most resistant to start the season without fear of dying early.

When is the time to prune a plant to grow more in spring? An expert answers

Common mistakes when planting flowers in March

Before you throw yourself, you should review some of the most made mistakes on these dates. When temperatures begin to rise, it is easy to get carried away by enthusiasm and fall into a very common error: plant too delicate species. Flowers such as Petunias, Begonias and Geranios, so typical of terraces and balconies in summer, do not carry abrupt changes in temperature well. And as in March, the nights are still something cold, it is likely that a late frost can ruin those plants before they begin to bloom.

Another very common failure is to trust irrigation and drainage. At this time, the rains are usually irregular: a few days a boop and others fall, not a drop. If the Earth is flooded, the roots of your young plants are the first to suffer a flooded floor. Therefore, it is convenient to review the pots and ensure, in the first place that the pot has drainage holes and secondly, that the substrate drains without problems. At this time, better to fall short with the irrigation than to pass.

Finally, another frequent carelessness is not adapting plants to their real environment. Although the calendar says that it is spring, a balcony is not the same in the city center than a garden exposed to the wind in a rural area. Choosing resistant species and paying attention to your home is key to success.

Six perfect flowers to plant in March

Now that we have reviewed what can go wrong, it is time to launch with the first flower plants of the season:

Thoughts (viola x wittrockian)

A classic of spring gardening. Its flowers come in an infinite range of colors and combinations and endure moderate cold without problem. They like direct sun or semi -shade if the weather is warm. You will only need you to laugh when the earth begins to dry. What to do as flowers wither? You can do nothing, since the plant does not happen bad, but it is important to remove them, both for aesthetics and to stimulate new flowers.





Primulas (Primula vulgaris)

They are small, full of color and more resistant than they seem. They are perfect if you have areas with a certain shadow, where they flourish even from the end of winter. They like the always wet, or what is the same, the extreme oversight does not do well with irrigation.





Alyssum (Maritima Lobularia)

This plant with a honey smell is ideal to sow from seed and complement some of those gardeners that you have with few plants. As this plant is upholstery, it will create a carpet of small white flowers, lilacs or roses. He loves the sun directly and needs little irrigation once he is settled. When it dries and shows an ugly appearance, it re-sows the seeds it has produced (small 1-2 mm capsules) and start again.





Calendula (calendula or ﬃ cinalis)

A classic and grateful option, especially if you have urban orchards, since it is a good ally to get the attention of certain pest predators. Its orange or yellow flowers provide a warm touch and, whenever they have a well -drained sun and substrate, bloom tirelessly. Light irrigation and sunny space are their best combination.





Margaritas (Bellis Perennis)

Sympathetic and resistant, spring margaritas are small, but they are always a great resource. They are low maintenance plants that you can grow perfectly in pots. Although they are resistant and capable of flourishing even in fresh conditions, they will appreciate slightly wet, rich soils in organic and well drained matter. In very hot climates, summer may get ugly. Do not worry, it will bloom again when temperatures lower.





Nomeolvides (myosotis sylvatica)

Nomeribidos are biennial or perennial plants of short life, famous for their clusters of tiny sky blue flowers. They prefer fresh and slightly humid soils, with good drainage and some shadow, which makes them ideal for this time. When the flowers are dry, you can cut them to keep the sole order or let them mature so that the following season is searched and appears the following season. Something curious of this plant is that its seeds are sticky and can adhere to animals or gardeners, facilitating its expansion naturally.





Extra tips to plant flowers in March without setbacks

The first is to monitor the weather forecast. If you see that especially cold nights are coming, it covers young plants with a veil of protection or light thermal blankets. In pots it is even easier: it is enough to move them to a sheltered corner or under a porch at night.

The soil is key in this month. Make sure it is loose, aerated and with good drainage. If you notice that the earth has been very compacted after winter, the substrate works before planting so that the roots find the space and oxygen they need.

The irrigation must be prudent. Although spring plants usually need some constant humidity, an excess of water combined with cold nights is a safe recipe for root rot. Better scarce and observe the plant, than saturate the substrate.

How to decorate with plants a balcony or terrace from scratch: the keys of an expert



Finally, remember that March is a month of transition. It is not uncommon for some plants to need an extra days to adapt. If you see somewhat falling leaves or slow growth, do not worry: give it time and adjust irrigation and exposure according to the evolution of the climate.