(Madrid-Special Envoy) The Spanish journalist was halfway through the question, addressed to President Pedro Sánchez, when Alberto Fernández looked at the entourage of the Argentine press, on his right, shrugged and he gave a wry smile.

The response of the Spanish president, whom the administration of the pandemic almost cost him the governing coalition, sounded like Fernández. “I ask the opposition for consistency,” Sánchez stressed. And he added: “The state of alarm is the past.”

Like two mirrors, and with a timeframe of a couple of weeks, Sánchez faces a Supreme Court decision in Spain that could bring him a political and legal setback similar to the one that the Supreme Court gave him with the unconstitutionality of the DNU that ruled against the suspension of classes in the city of Buenos Aires, a resolution tailored to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

In Spain, the Supreme Court must decide in the next few days if it empowers the autonomous governments to apply the curfew again – as some ask for the health situation around the coronavirus – or if, on the contrary, it asks for an extension of the state of alarm as an umbrella for that night measure that expired the weekend, which had been voted by Parliament for six months and which forces Sánchez to put himself at the center of decision-making again.

The Spanish says that each jurisdiction has legal tools to deal with the virus.

That close vote, they say here in Madrid, made Sánchez have to go hunting for votes: a decision that, they add, almost mortally wounded the governing coalition.

King Felipe received President Alberto Fernández at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, in Madrid, before meeting with PEdro Sánchez. Photo EFE.

“The autonomous communities have extensive instruments to deal with the pandemic. The state of alarm is the past. You have to look to the future. And the future is called vaccination and vaccination. We are 99 days away from achieving group immunity “, explained the local president before the journalistic request, who consulted on his decision in the event that the highest judicial court in the country gives him a setback similar to the one Fernández received from the Court.

Harassed by the health crisis last year, which forced him to implement the state of alarm and to negotiate night-time restrictions with the communities, the Spanish president is now clinging to an openly open-minded policy, driven, to a large extent, by the need to attract tourism. But on the contrary, there are municipal authorities that ask him, again, for greater measures. It is what the head of state does not want. Go back to Parliament and have to negotiate with the opposition. It is what he fears that Justice could force him to do.

In Argentina, Fernández faces a similar dilemma with Juntos por el Cambio, after the setback of the Court, in Congress. Although in fact it has different nuances from the situation in Spain. The President wants greater powers to decide more closures in certain areas and some sectors want greater autonomy to maintain openings. This Monday, the Casa Rosada sent to the Senate the bill that, according to the opposition, gives it “superpowers” to manage the pandemic.

Last year, the President and Rodríguez Larreta had negotiated the measures until the link was broken. Fernández smiled in the face of Argentine journalists because Spain’s internal tensions reminded him of his own domestic problems which, until now, he had tried to forget on his European tour.

President Alberto Fernández with his partner Fabiola Yáñez. Photo Cezaro de Luca.

At midnight on Saturday, Spain put an end to the state of alarm. In Madrid, thousands of young people took to the balconies to celebrate the culmination of the curfew. And they met in the main parks. Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the autonomous community of the Spanish capital, is a strong promoter of “freedoms”.

As of Friday, the official report of the Ministry of Health of this country had counted 78,895 deaths from coronavirus. Eighty-six are the average daily deaths, in the last 24 hours there were only 1,349 new infections, in a country of almost 50 million inhabitants, and 13% of the population was immunized with one dose, and 5% with two doses .