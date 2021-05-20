After Argentina notified 39,652 new cases of coronavirus this Wednesday, which represents a record of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic, Buenos Aires Security Minister Sergio Berni assured that he is not surprised by the figures of this second wave.

“Why should I be surprised by the number of infections? What have we done so they don’t (sic) change? ” C5N.

And he continued: “We have been warning for almost two weeks that we are about to enter winter. The cold and dryness of winter favor transmission, because on the nose there is one above that works when it is cold and that acts as a glue between the cell and the virus. In addition, the dry climate generates greater evaporation of the saliva droplets that carry the virus, and being smaller the droplets can float longer in the air. “

With the usual security to declare and with the confidence in his speech, the security specialist delved into epidemiological issues.

“It has already been proven that the virus gets along better with dryness than with humidity. The problem is that nobody can know what is going to happen tomorrow or in 15 days. The only way to cut the rate of viral circulation is with quarantine. Restrictive measures help reduce cases of infections, but we are dealing with homeopathic doses something that should be dosed at toxicity levels, “he added.

On the other hand, he warned that the data of the newly infected “are relative” and that “surely there are many more“, given that” the swabs that tested positive do not reflect the epidemiological reality of the actual infections. “

“For every symptomatic patient, there are six or seven who are asymptomatic. In addition, in a family that one of its members has already tested positive, private medicine usually treats the rest of the relatives who have symptoms. as if they were infected, even though the corresponding swabs have not been done “.

News in development.

DS