“We are facing the million dollar question,” acknowledges the sexologist and anthropologist Carlos Horrillo, “in consultation never leaves in the first sessions, but ends up leaving in almost all cases”. Knowing if the number of sexual relationships we have per week with our partner is within normal limits has become one of the main reasons why we go to a specialist like Horrillo. “Many couples I treat become overwhelmed when they borrow sexual role models from the comments their friends make about the number of sexual encounters they say they have,” she explains. Eva Moreno, sexologist and couples therapist. However, taking as a reference what our environment boasts, especially when it comes to sex, is not recommended, much less reliable.

The reality is that, as Moreno affirms, very few people are sincere when they talk about sex. “In this world you can talk about everything, now, as a penis comes out we have already bundled it,” says Horrillo, who affects the deficient sexual education that we have as a society. “There is very little talk about sex, and when it is done it is not sincere,” says the sexologist and anthropologist. “If we were honest, this question would not monopolize 80% of couples therapy.”

“Age and how long we have been in a relationship have a lot to do with it. In a long and healthy relationship where there is love and connection, the important thing is to maintain a regular quality sexuality. We must not forget that sex is necessary to be physically and mentally healthy, but do not be obsessed with quantity “ Carlos Horrillo, sexologist and anthropologist

According to Carlos Horrillo, porn has had a negative influence on the way in which the human being is related sexually. “I meet in consultation with couples who believe they have problems in bed because their role model is what the movies show. If they do not reach orgasm simultaneously they think that something is wrong, if the size of the penis is less than that of the

Sex, he explains, tends to be genitalized 100% of the time, and anything that doesn’t end up involving the penis or vagina is not perceived as sexual. “It is a mistake to limit sex to the genitals because it goes much further. Sex is above all skin. Caresses are an intimate encounter even if it does not end in an orgasm,” he says. Physical contact improves the bond between couples, intimacy – not genital sex – is key for a couple to be happy.

Carmen, a 36-year-old Andalusian, has been with her boyfriend for seven and for more than four years her sexual life is not what it was. “When we started to go out we went to bed almost every day, whenever we saw each other. Over time the frequency, of course, decreased. For a long time we had an average of two to three relationships a week and I was comfortable like that, but now we do it an average of three times a month and it worries me. ” Carmen’s case is not special. On the contrary, as Horrillo and Moreno explain to Icon, yours is an example that reflects a common pattern in long-term couples. After two years of relationship, Horrillo explains, the frequency drops significantly. It is then that dopamine (a substance that generates pleasure) decreases, giving way to oxytocin, the hormone of calm love in which emotional ties are stronger than passion.

It should be borne in mind that the frequency with which they have sex varies greatly depending on the moment of the relationship in which a partner is found. “The age and the time that we have been in a relationship greatly influence. In a long and healthy relationship where there is love and connection, the important thing is to maintain a regular quality sexuality. A good sexual frequency in a long-term partner could be to have relationships once a the week. Do not forget that sex is necessary to be physically and mentally healthy [hay estudios que afirman que practicarlo con asiduidad mejora el estado de ánimo, ayuda a fortalecer el corazón y disminuye el riesgo de padecer cáncer de próstata y de mama], but you don’t have to be obsessed with the quantity, “says the sexologist. Moreno, for his part, points out that the amount of sex depends on each couple:” There are very happy couples who have sex once a month and others who only are tripling that number. “

According to research carried out by psychologist Amy Muise, a professor at the University of York in Canada, to have a happy relationship, the ideal is to have sexual encounters once a week. And, despite the importance that is given to sexual frequency, increasing the number of sexual relations per week does not make the relationship go better. How do you explain Icon Eva Moreno, the assiduity with which a couple needs to have sex is subjective. “The number of times we have sex is only important if our partner is not comfortable with it. In no manual are we going to find the exact figure for the amount of sex we should have,” he says. The psychotherapist Robert Weiss agrees and acknowledges in Huffpost that the excess or lack of sex is only a real problem on a psychological level if it becomes a problem for the couple or causes anxiety or lack of self-esteem.

When this happens and there is a decompensation in sexual needs, there are usually two roles: the one who seeks sex and the one who avoids it. “In this case, the person who accepts the negative of the couple may feel rejected to the point that it affects their self-esteem and the person who does not want to have sex may feel pressured to the point of having anxiety every time sex appears in the equation, “says Horrillo. To avoid this situation, it is important to communicate and explain to the other person what is bothering us. Eva Moreno’s experience as a therapist has taught her that when one member of the couple explains why they do not want to have sex, the other usually understands it. “Everyday problems such as not doing all the domestic tasks that should be done or not worrying about how the other is doing and supporting him in difficult moments cause wear and tear that cancels the sexual desire. Verbalizing these demands and attending to the needs of the partner is the first step to that sexual encounters become a priority again “, qualifies the sexologist.

As the experts explain, that over time we have less sexual relations is natural, as it is also natural that we are not always satisfied with this decline. “The main thing is to understand that it is not a pathology unless medicine shows otherwise and there are physiological inappetence due to some medication or physical problem,” adds Horrillo. The trick for sexuality to be fun and to de-dramatize bedroom disagreements, continues the specialist, is to “speak, which is said very little, and stop thinking that we are sick due to excess or defect of sex.”

