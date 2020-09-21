An Italian puts his ballot in the ballot box, for the referendum on the number of parliamentarians, at a polling station in central Rome, September 20, 2020 (illustration photo). (VINCENZO PINTO / AFP)

Italians have been voting since Sunday, September 20 to remove more than a third of their parliamentarians. The question of their number often comes up in certain European countries. Franceinfo today focuses on the case of the European Union, Germany and our transalpine neighbor.

In Italy, a test referendum for power and the 5-star movement

There are 945, and will perhaps increase to 600, a clean cut of 36.5%. Italy had so far had the highest number of parliamentarians after the United Kingdom. Rome will now align with the European average. But if we compare to the population, then Italy becomes, along with Germany, the European country with the lowest representativeness, that is to say the fewest parliamentarians per capita. In Italy the cost and even the corruption of the political class have been such hot topics in recent years that the referendum seemed to be over in advance. Italian parliamentarians are today the best paid in Europe with 19,000 euros per month against 12,000 in France for example.

If all the left, right and far-right parties voted for the removal of parliamentarians by highlighting savings (100 million per year), transparency or better efficiency, some opposition parties have put warning: if the score of “Yes” is low, the government will have to draw the consequences, declared Giorgia Meloni, the boss of Fratelli d’Italia.

It is true that this referendum is a test for the power in place and especially for the 5-star Movement which carries it like a standard. But there is no chance for early elections to be organized because the President of the Council Giuseppe Conte is today protected by the recovery plan that he must put in place with European funds.

In Germany, a Bundestag (overfilled) due to an electoral law

There are 709 deputies today. It is the largest Bundestag in German history to date and one of the largest in the world, more than the United States, but less than China. The record was broken three years ago during the last renewal with 78 members more than in the previous one and 111 members more than what the electoral law provides, namely 598 deputies. This is only 21 more than in France. The difference is not great when the country is more populated, with 20 million additional inhabitants. So much so that Germany is known to be the European democracy with, in proportion, the smallest number of parliamentarians per capita. But all this is on paper, the reality is that the deputies are now much more numerous and that is where it gets complicated.

Without going into the details of German electoral law, the original idea with this figure of 598 is that 299 of them (half) are elected in direct local mandates in each of the 16 Länder (the States) , and the other 299 at the level of all of Germany on a proportional basis according to the result of each party. In fact, on the same day, we vote twice, we tick two boxes. Except that in 2013, the law was changed and what the specialists feared happened the next blow in 2017. Even if a political force collapsed at the national level, which was the case for the two big traditional parties that are the conservatives of Angela Merkel and the Social Democrats, they have in their bastions, for the local candidate, made excellent results and the law guarantees them these seats obtained by direct ballot. It was therefore necessary to make a logistical effort in the Bundestag, to find accommodation for 111 more seats. It is the largest in history, it is also necessarily the most expensive: a little over a billion euros!

A considerable figure which has inevitably sparked debate. For the next parliamentary elections in a year, Germany wants to prevent this from happening again. Except that time is running out and things seem to be off to a bad start for the electoral law to be amended in time. It is a question of reducing the number of constituencies, which would therefore make an even higher number of inhabitants for each parliamentarian when we are already on the smallest number of parliamentarians per capita. In fact, whatever the proposals of one or the other, nobody manages to fall back on the base fixed at 598. For the option which reduces their number the most, one falls painfully to 642 instead of 709 today. And as the compromise does not come, the forecasts for next year with the current electoral system give a gigantic parliament with more than 800, even nearly 900 deputies.

In the European Parliament, the Brussels-Strasbourg war returns with the Covid-19

Since February, the 705 MEPs have not set foot in Strasbourg to avoid the spread of the coronavirus and this is starting to worry the defenders of this monthly transhumance. As a reminder, the official seat of Parliament is in Strasbourg. This is where 12 plenary sessions are held per year of three and a half days with all the deputies. All the preparatory work for the votes takes place in Brussels in conjunction with the other institutions where there is another Parliament with another hemicycle, and where the votes have therefore been held for six months.

This is well suited to those who denounce the financial and ecological blow of the round trips of European parliamentarians: 50 to 100 million euros per year according to estimates. But on the side of the French government, it is out of the question to drop the matter. First, because Strasbourg is home to the only French European institution. It is also the city symbol of European reconciliation. Going there also allows officials to get out of their Brussels bubble, say the pro-Strasbourg, and to have better press coverage of legislative work. This is not wrong because in Brussels the news is such that the work of the Commission is often privileged to that of the Parliament, and this despite the growing weight of its influence on European decisions.

We can also imagine the economic impact for Strasbourg since the 2,500 deputies, civil servants and journalists no longer come to sleep, eat or use taxis. France therefore raised the tone and recalled that the holding of 12 sessions in Strasbourg is enshrined in the treaties. She therefore pleads for a rapid return to normalcy and claims compensation for the canceled sessions. Some work of the conference on the future of Europe could be held there. Changing the treaties is not in the pipeline because it would require a unanimous decision.