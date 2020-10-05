The deputies examine from Monday, October 5 the text that will allow producers to use neonicotinoids again, the only products capable of protecting beets from jaundice.

Should we re-authorize the much maligned neonicotinoids to save the French sugar industry? While they were banned since September 1, 2018, the deputies are examining from Monday, October 5 a bill that re-authorizes, by way of derogation and for three years, these reputed bee-killer insecticides. They are the only insecticides capable of protecting beets from a disease, jaundice, transmitted by an aphid.

Due to lack of treatment, the harvest this year promises to be catastrophic and the whole industry is concerned. This is the case at the Lesaffre sugar refinery in Nangis, in Seine-et-Marne. The large yard of the company seems quite empty, with only one truck: “Today I will take delivery of around 180 trucks whereas I usually take delivery of 350”, explains Jean-Christophe Pierre, director of the sugar beet service.

Our factory is working at 50% of its capacity.Jean-Christophe Pierre, from the beetroot department of the Lesaffre plantto franceinfo

The production of beets is therefore in sharp decline, and the vegetables that arrive are smaller and less sweet. The 2020 harvest promises to be very small. Normally this plant can handle a million tonnes, this year it will be much less. “We will be between 300,000 and 350,000 tonnes of beets, adds Jean-Christophe Pierre. There is a direct economic impact with almost two thirds of the turnover less, for us and for the farmers. There will also be a medium-term impact from 2021: farmers are wondering whether they will be able to sow hectares or not. “

Under these conditions, Jean-Christophe Pierre is not certain that the family sugar refinery, founded in 1873, holds up for long: “You should know that a sugar factory in normal times is 100 days of production and 250 days of maintenance. Today, we will have a lower number of days of production and will be asking the question of personnel from 2021 “. According to him, if farmers do not sow enough hectares next year, the plant could remain closed: “A candy that doesn’t run for a year won’t run at all.”

Today, this Lesaffre sugar refinery is a whole system: 100 employees per year, 50 seasonal workers, and contracts with the surrounding transport companies to collect beet production from 350 farmers. The whole industry could collapse. Behind his control screen, Laurent Dehussin, one of the employees, is not very optimistic: “For two years, I believe that there is no sugar refinery which makes money in France. I’ve been there since 1992, there were 60 sugar factories in France, there are only 21. So for in the future, there are some uncertainties for all staff and for everyone. “ The beet industry represents 90,000 direct and indirect jobs in France.

