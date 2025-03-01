The interview process Google is well known for testing some of the brightest minds in the world with some really strange questions. But there is a matter in the interview that almost everyone answers badly.

The interviewees are asked to imagine that they have shrugged to the size of a currency and dropped them In a high blender. The question is: What should you do to escape before the blender is turned on in 60 seconds?

Although it may seem simple, the solution to this strange question implies unraveling some serious scientific mysteries.

To find the surprising response, the Daily Mail He has spoken with Some experts.

A solution to this puzzle, which is often presented as the ‘correct’ response, may seem misleading: Simply jump. But at first glance, that seems completely absurd.

The size of a five -cent coin, the walls of a standard blender would have approximately 15 times your heightor the equivalent of jumping on an eight -story building.

However, the reasoning behind this response dates back to an observation made for the first time by Alfonso Borellioften called the father of biomechanics, in the seventeenth century.

Borelli noticed that animals of all sizes seemed to be able to jump at the same height. Despite being very different in mass and height, dogs, cats, horses and squirrels They can jump approximately 1.2 meters in the air. This is because the energy produced by our muscles varies depending on our mass.

To try to get out of the blender We will have to inspire ourselves in the animal world, But for this we will need to have some tools at hand.

The teacher Gregory SuttonInsect moving expert at the University of Lincoln, he says: “If they shrunk and put me in a blender, I would use a small elastic band to throw myself out.”

“The catapult system It would work very well in that size because the strength-mandy relationship is very beneficial even if the jump mechanisms do not work so well, “he concludes.