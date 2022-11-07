Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Florida on Sunday. CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH (EFE)

Joe Biden and other Democratic political leaders —such as Barack Obama, who is having a major electoral role in these weeks— pose the elections on the 8th as decisive elections for the future of democracy in the United States of America. In his opinion, it is not only who wins that is at stake, but the very system of freedoms that represent the values ​​of his country.

Biden inaugurated this framework last September 1 in his important speech in Philadelphia: “Democrats, Independents, Mainstream Republicans: We must be stronger, more determined and committed to saving American democracy than MAGA Republicans are.” with destroying American democracy.”

Although the truth is that this approach, almost dramatic, of moral exceptionality does not coincide with broad sectors of public opinion that, in a more earthly and pragmatic way, have stopped revering democracy and its system of counterweights and alternatives as a supreme value, and opt for autocratic or technocratic systems. This is shown by a study by the Pew Research Center in a survey of 17 countries: representative and direct democracy are a good form of government in their country, but “an average of 49% believed that a system in which ‘experts, not elected officials, make decisions according to what they think is best for the country’ would be very or somewhat good”.

Other studies, from Latin America, go even further. According to the latest edition of the Latinobarómetro, almost three out of every 10 Latin Americans do not care about a democratic regime or a non-democratic one. And, according to a study by Vanderbilt University, in most Latin American and Caribbean countries, more than 50% prefer a system that guarantees material assistance to one that guarantees elections.

It is in this context, and after the excellent result of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil (for every vote Lula got between the first and second rounds, he got almost two and a half), the strategy of posing an almost historical dilemma with moralizing overtones ( we democrats are the good guys against the radical right that are a danger) can prevent seeing reality face to face and with all its harshness. Bernie Sanders has already warned, in this sense, that the Democrats were setting aside the economic agenda and that could have a heavy electoral cost.

Although it is scandalous, for a large majority, especially the losers of the post-pandemic crisis, democracy has ceased to be useful, safe and effective in solving everyday problems. One cannot speak of democracy to someone who has lost almost everything, has serious difficulties making ends meet, his salary —if he has one— depreciates with inflation and he has had to cut back on food purchases due to the high cost of food. basic basket. Today, for middle and low incomes, the danger is inflation, not radical conspiracy.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Extremists exploit these social humors with a double standard. On the one hand, they use the electoral processes to advance and, on the other, they question and relativize them when they do not achieve their objectives, associating democratic values ​​with the evils suffered by many losers of this long crisis, aggravated by the military conflict in Ukraine. The Democrats, trapped by the essentialism of these principles, cannot get out of this Republican judo key that they have been given, where, in addition, the Liberals are shown as worse managers of the economy and without the necessary firmness to solve the real problems of the majority.

We must accept, without fuss or reproach, that, post-pandemic, there has been a significant change in values ​​and that the personal and individual —after verifying the fragility of life and the precariousness of a future that cannot be overcome or guaranteed— is galvanizing the social majorities behind a short-term agenda, of immediate urgencies, of small and daily perimeters, and of basic priorities. Intellectual heroism cannot be demanded of people who are afraid, hurt, resentful or anguished. The moral height, for those who can afford it. But most are not in these conditions.

The midterm These are decisive elections to know what the real question of the elections is: Is democracy at risk or is the personal, family and daily economy at risk? Are the old Democrats or these more radical new Republicans the best drivers in gloomy times and widespread anxiety?

Donald Trump, with his predatory instinct, senses the climate of the times and sees these elections as the necessary preamble, moreover, for his possible candidacy: “And now, for our country to be successful and safe and glorious, very, very, very, I’ll probably do it again, okay? Get ready. It’s all I’m telling you. Very soon », he said a few days ago. It won’t be easy though. The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, may see his presidential aspirations relaunched, if he achieves the excellent result that recent polls anticipate.

Both Trump and DeSantis believe that the November 8 elections will resolve more than just a result: they will install the demand for extreme leadership, without complexes, without ambiguities and, if necessary, without scruples. But attached to a language and a permeable agenda, to this unstable and insatiable social climate, of urgent and impatient demands.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the informative keys of the current affairs of the region