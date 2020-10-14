The trip to Kiev returned Spain to doubt, blunted above, fallen by a chain defensive failure. If the duel against Switzerland could be understood as a warning, the defeat against Ukraine exposes the problem of the goal and the lack of inner creativity against close rivals. The game was made a ball to Spain, which only found in Adama Traoré episodic solutions to dismantle Shevchenko’s framework. There is no demagogic gesture in extreme football. It never stops in preambles, it’s pure explosiveness, overflow (10 dribbles completed) and verticality. In the one on one he was unstoppable, with one or two defenders ahead. The National Team cannot renounce these strange qualities in their usual profile, but it is Luis Enrique’s obligation to provide a context that integrates Adama into the dynamics of the game without limiting others.

Open on the right, Adama Traoré continually imposed himself on his pair. Sobol passed the drink as best he could. Their participation was very high – 67 touches of the ball – and Spain always had a track on their side. However, the uniqueness of your style requires a suitable fit in the overall proposal. Adama left his mark many times and took up to 12 centers to the area, but only four reached a possible recipient. The lack of a forward reference cuts his threat in this type of action. Nor did the interiors tread the area as they should. Likewise, his presence overly moderated the offensive appearances of Jesús Navas. The side did not have space as Adama almost never occupied more interior lanes. When the end was closed (see screenshot), Navas could get there. These are the issues that demand clearer automatisms for the collective benefit. The emergence of Adama in the National Team, which no one can dispute, not even against Ukraine as he is the most dangerous player in the attack it also offers a series of questions. The timely response to them will determine if Adama can be something more than an extraordinary resource in this team.

Distracting movement

Adama Traoré offers himself to Canales from the inside and enables Navas to break off the mark. He needed to repeat this type of support more.