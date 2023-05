“As long as I don’t drop the baby,” thinks agent Natalie as she lifts the deceased child to the dike

What is her story anyway? On Friday, March 3, baby Mirjam van Lekkerkerk was found lifeless in the river Lek. Born after a full term pregnancy, but her mother is still missing. Community police officer Natalie van Hoorn and inspector Peter Bos were the first to attend that day. “I knew right away: this is going to bother you.”

Lekkerkerk