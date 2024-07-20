The contrast could not have been more acute. While the Republicans gathered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to crown Donald Trump as absolute king of the party and its candidate for the upcoming elections in the United States, The Democrats’ crisis reached deafening levels this week with increasingly forceful calls to President Joe Biden so that he can withdraw from the conflict as soon as possible and allow the rise of a figure who can give them back some glimmer of hope.

According to the criteria of

Until this Friday, Washington was abuzz with rumors pointing to an imminent decision by the president, Probably this Sunday or in the next 48 hours.

Although the White House continued to insist officially that the president was not considering abandoning the race, various media outlets and sources consulted by this newspaper assured that it was only a matter of time.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP Share

“The question at this point is when and under what conditions,” one of these sources told EL TIEMPO, requesting strict anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue.

Biden’s downward spiral began three weeks ago after his televised debate against Trump when his physical and mental deterioration became more than evident.

Although the incident was initially presented as a “bad night” for the president, accentuated by fatigue and a flu, His subsequent interventions and interviews have failed to dispel the enormous doubts about his state of health and cognitive abilities.

The question at this point is when and under what conditions (Biden will withdraw)

Real or not –and that is a matter of discussion– The impasse has had a concrete effect on the electoral chances, not only of Biden, but of the entire party. who now fear a sweep that will include both houses of Congress and the possibility that Republicans will emerge from the race controlling both the executive and legislative branches.

Although in national polls the race still looks tight (3 points difference according to the average of the 538 portal), All signs point to a strengthening of Trump.

President Donald Trump at the Republican convention in Milwaukee. Photo:EFE Share

Worse still, the gap that the former president already had in undecided states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – which will define the elections – has been expanding and even some that are considered safe for the Democrats – like New Mexico – have begun to falter.

The fear, or almost panic among most, is that Biden’s bad moment will also drag down the midterm elections where the Democrats were aiming for him to regain the House of Representatives.

And that has been, to a large extent, the argument that the party’s leading figures have been putting forward, both publicly and privately.

Voices against Biden’s candidacy grow louder

This week, media outlets such as The Washington Post and The New York Times published various reports that the leaders of both chambers – Chuck Shummer and Hakeem Jeffries – met with Biden to tell him that his remaining in the race was sinking them all.

There were also rumors that Former President Barack Obama – perhaps the most influential figure within the party today – has been telling people close to him that he sees no viable path to Biden’s victory. and therefore should step aside.

For its part Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House and another of the party’s “sacred cows,” has reportedly been very active in trying to convince Biden that what is at stake is not just a re-election but the future of the country.

These voices were joined by new announcements from party members who openly called for Biden to resign from the candidacy, and whose number now reaches more than 30.

Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Photo:AFP Share

What would be the process to replace Joe Biden’s candidacy for the presidential election against Donald Trump?

Pelosi, sources say, is already working on a plan for Biden’s succession that would kick off with a presidential address where the president would announce the end of the road, followed by an act of unity around the courage of its leader and the immediate promotion of the candidacy of the Vice President Kamala Harris and the selection of a new running mate to accompany her in this final stretch.

The plan is so advanced that alternatives have already begun to be considered. Among them, Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania – one of the critical states – or the senator of Arizona, Mark Kelly, among other prominent figures.

It would restore hope to a party that currently looks depressed and needs the enthusiastic vote of young people, African Americans and minorities.

“Biden’s resignation would trigger two things almost immediately. First, It removes from the discussion the issue of age and his ability to govern the country for four more years. And second, it would restore hope to a party that currently looks depressed and needs the enthusiastic votes of young people, African Americans and minorities if it wants to survive,” said Chris Borick, professor of political science and director of the Muhlenberg Center for Public Opinion.

Nancy Pelosi, one of the most important figures in the Democratic Party. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

For the analyst, The nomination of a woman as a presidential candidate could benefit Democrats in an election cycle in which the defense of reproductive rights could weigh heavily at the polls.

In any case, according to Borick, the decision will have to be made soon because the party needs time to organize the national convention – which starts on August 19 – and arrive at it as unified as possible.

“A kind of point of no return has been manufactured. If the president insists on staying and, as anticipated, loses the election, he would be putting his entire legacy at risk. and he would also be held responsible for the defeat. Leaving now, with his head held high, seems to be the only option they are leaving him,” said the government source consulted by this newspaper.

Kamala Harris and the challenges ahead in confronting Trump



Still, the outlook facing Democrats is far from ideal. While Harris needs little introduction, she has popularity ratings similar to Biden’s, which do not exceed 40 percent.

And in the latest polls conducted by polling firms now that he is being rumoured to be Biden’s replacement, he is not doing much better against Trump either.

According to 538, Democrats’ chances would only improve by one percentage point in November if she is the one chosen.

Something that is not guaranteed either, since Biden’s victory in the primaries does not entitle him to name a successor, which would open the door for a Convention in which anything could happen.

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States. Photo:EFE Share

Not to mention how complex it would be to profile two people for the most important positions in the country in the three months remaining in a presidential race where the rivals – Trump and the Republicans – are advancing like a locomotive.

An aspect that was very evident this week during the party’s meeting in Wisconsin and to which the former president arrived almost as a ““God’s anointed” –that’s how he was introduced– after surviving an attempt on his life this past Saturday.

Donald Trump becomes the irrevocable leader of the Republicans

Throughout the four days of the Convention, the entire party turned completely towards the former president, who He has even garnered support from his most vocal critics, such as former Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

In fact, the voices that opposed him in 2016 and also rejected him in the 2020 elections have completely disappeared amid what many have called the birth of a new Republican Party, made in his image and likeness, and marked by economic populism, anti-immigrant rhetoric and nationalism.

Donald Trump in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo:EFE Share

As in the past, the former president gave a speech riddled with lies or half-truths, reiterating once again that the country is being invaded by terrorists, criminals and mentally ill people, many of them arriving from Venezuela.

But despite them, and what that says about the moment in the United States where a person who has just been criminally convicted has just been nominated, The eyes of the country remained focused on the debacle of the Democratic Party and the uncertain future that looms on the horizon.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

Washington