Very touching moment in the post-match of Sampdoria-Bologna. Roberto Soriano, author of the provisional 0-1, hadn’t scored in the league for 65 games. An eternity for a player used to having a certain feeling with the goal in the past.

INTO TEARS

—

Guest of Sky Sport in the usual round of post-match interviews, a studio consideration arrived that deeply touched Soriano. “On February 20, Sinisa has a birthday, you have come a long way together” they tell him from the studio. At that point Soriano stops with emotion: “Excuse me for a moment”. Then, he manages to manage a very strong emotion and replies: “I want to think that this goal also came thanks to Sinisa, I like to think it was he who let me score in this stadium where we spent some good times”.