With June now here and Pride Month upon us once again, the Queer Games Bundle has returned to Itch.io for the third year in a row, bringing a fresh selection of over 450 games, artworks, and other entertainments from queer creators around the world.
This year’s Queer Games Bundle – an ongoing initiative to “collaboratively support queer indie, microindie, art, and experimental developers” – will be available from 1st June to 7th July.
It features an absolutely enormous amount of queer art, including visual novels, soundtracks, manifestos, essays, comics, erotic stories about orcs, table-top RPGs, kink, a Gameboy-inspired RPG about a lovesick emo kid, platformers, a generative photography simulator, interactive fiction, turn-based tactics, an existential desktop friend, and plenty more.
Some of it is cute, some of it is funny, some of it tackles considerably more serious subject matter, and some of it, I should probably point out, is extremely NSFW.
If all that has you intrigued, the Queer Games Bundle is available in two different forms. there’s the full price version – which includes all 450 “amazing, heartfelt, fun, and radical games and artworks” for $60 USD (around £48) – and a sliding scale bundleintended for those who can’t afford the pricier version, which features everything for $10-$20+.
All money raised from purchases of the Queer Games Bundle will be evenly distributed between its creators. Organizers note last year’s bundle raised around $215K, meaning each contributor got approximately $540 to help fund their continuing endeavours.
