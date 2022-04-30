After crossing the Jade Sea, the Primeval Jungles and the Bone Swamp, in this new expansion of Anastyr, The Queen’s Vowadventurers will be called upon to face the terrible Necropolis of the Mad Kings. A bleak, ominous place filled with dead creatures that have been brought back to life by magic.

This type of setting, very classic for all fantasy RPGs, had not yet been addressed in Anastyr. With the latest updates of the Kickstarter campaign of the title, however, the authors wanted to show that Alboran also hides underground dungeons filled with both mysteries and dangers, and glory and rewards.

These necropolises lie in the heart of the dark swamps, under layers and layers of sedimented soil, in the same place where a legendary and ferocious war between dragons was once fought. Over the centuries, several kings have tried to enter it with their army, convinced that they will find the secret to immortality there, but none of them ever returned home.

Within this expansion of Anastyr, The Queen’s Vowyou will find many additions, starting with two new heroes to be able to play: The Chosen One And Utgar (with their respective cards and miniatures). The first is a mysterious warrior who wields a broken spear, while the second is a wild and unpredictable character, some even consider him crazy.

In addition to this there will be two new mounts (velociraptor-like), new maps, structures, events, quests and an incredible wave of undead commanded by Abscalon, the dark lord of rebirth. You will have to be very careful how you move because his troops are extremely varied and ready for any situation.

You will have to face from simple undead soldiers, to incarnate spirits, to skeleton knights, to Screechers, to monsters, similar to bats, huge and very ferocious. And if you overcome these first obstacles you will still have to deal with the biggest monsters, like the Tomb Juggernaut or the Say Akkrantwo abominations that you will absolutely have to fight in cooperative if you want to try to take them down.

In short, it seems that the authors of Mythic Games never stop showing new interesting content for their new game, especially considering how the Kickstarter campaign is going and how many peculiar stretch goals they have already pulled out (if you are interested in knowing them you can find them all. details in our article about it).