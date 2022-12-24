The Dakar is not a competition reserved exclusively for the giants of the car, with Toyota and Audi monopolizing the scene. The beauty of the most famous rally raid in the world also lies in the openness to projects resulting from initiatives by private entities, large and small. This is the case of the Hunter T1+, a prototype developed by the well-known Prodrive, which sees David Richards in the role of CEO after previously inheriting the leadership of Briatore’s Benetton in Formula 1, and then subsequently leading BAR to second place in the 2004 constructors’ championship. Aggressive and elegant, the Hunter is probably also one of the cars with the most refined design among those entered in the Saudi marathon, curated by the renowned studio of Ian Callum. Despite the lack of support from an automotive giant, Prodrive’s Hunter took second place in the 2022 edition, thanks to the excellent management of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team and the driving of his majesty Sebastien Loeb, navigated by Fabian Lurquin . The goal for 2023 can only be that of maximum results.

The Hunter T1+ is a vehicle designed specifically to compete and win the Dakar, in contrast, for example, to the Toyota Hilux which, while maintaining little in common with the production model, is set up around commercial architecture. The big distinguishing feature of the project is the power source, resorting to a highly sustainable alternative fuel. In the 2022 edition Prodrive was pioneering on this front, being first among the top teams in the experimentation and use of new fuels. In 2023 the Dakar regulations impose a generalized use of sustainable fuels, but even in this context the Hunter continues to act as a point of reference. In detail, Prodrive uses the EcoPower biofuel, developed by the British company Coryton Advanced Fuels. It is a product in which the fossil fuel component is limited to 10%. The remaining fraction is a blend of second-generation biofuels derived from agricultural waste and e-fuels synthesized in the laboratory, in which carbon is extracted directly from CO 2 taken from industrial waste through the technique of carbon capture.

Prodrive and Coryton have developed a drop-in petrol, meaning that despite its atypical composition it can be introduced into traditional heat engines without requiring particular structural modifications, boasting an octane number, density and energy content similar to those of traditional fuels. In the balance of the production cycle and fuel combustion, EcoPower ensures an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional fuels. This is a value higher, for example, than the 60% reduction guaranteed by the fuel developed by Audi, which is instead composed of 80% sustainable components deriving from ethanol obtained from non-food biomass and synthetic methanol. For storing petrol, the Hunter is equipped with a tank located behind the passenger compartment with a capacity of 500 litresagainst the 540 liters of Toyota and the 340 liters of Audi, which however can also count on a 52 kWh battery.

The propulsion is entrusted to a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 cylinder engine, identical in fractionation and engine capacity to Toyota’s choice, while as per regulation, maximum power is in the order of 350 horsepower, with a peak torque of 700 Nm, against Toyota’s 640 Nm. The V6 is located in the front compartment and is equipped with a dry sump lubrication system, a feature that allows the engine to be housed in a lowered position, thus reducing the height of the center of gravity. In addition, in spite of the double turbocharger, the air for combustion is drawn from a single intake box. A six-speed sequential gearbox couples the engine to the propeller shaft, thus implementing all-wheel drive. The distribution of the torque between the two axles and between the two sides of the car, mainly based on the grip on the ground of each pair, is entrusted to three limited slip differentialsone of which is central.

The framework of the Hunter is a tubular steel frame, covered with a bodywork in recyclable composite material that sees the presence of natural fibers. These are increasingly tested solutions in the sports arena, having for example witnessed the creation of seats in Formula 1 by McLaren with a flax fiber composite material. Overall, the Prodrive prototype comes with a single, enclosed cockpit, unlike the Toyota pick-up truck which has a dumpster behind the cab. But like the Hilux, the bottom is covered in metal plate armor to protect the internal components from debris. The external aerodynamic appearance also includes a single profile rear wing, whose usefulness, however, could lie more in the stability in the air phase rather than in the generation of load. The air intake on the roof supports the front grille in drafting the cooling air, while the side vents to the passenger compartment are absent. In their place are the two spare wheels, easily accessible but exposed to the outside flow, contrary to Toyota’s solution in which the spare tires are enclosed and lying under the passenger compartment.

The Hunter boasts a particularly small step, just 2.9 meters against the 3.14 meters of the Hilux, all to the advantage of agility when changing direction, but to the detriment of stability and weight transfer, especially on steep ramps such as dunes. The width of 2.3 meters is identical to all cars of the T1+ class, while the height is also decidedly contained, with 1.85 meters against the 1.89 meters of Toyota and the 1.95 meters of Audi. The weight of 2000 kg instead is fixed by regulation.

As for the suspension layout, one of the most important components in an extreme off-road competition like the Dakar, the kinematics is that of the double wishbone with a suspension stroke of 350 mm as per the regulation, however presenting two peculiarities. In the first place, each wheel assembly has two spring-shock absorber assemblies against the single competitor, with different calibration opportunities and different temperature management. Added to this is a scheme in which the lower suspension arm actuates the damper, with repercussions on vehicle height and transmission ratio. Lastly, the Hunter also mounts 37-inch diameter tires, just like its rivals, while the braking system consists of ventilated steel discs and six-piston calipers.

Overall, Prodrive’s creature stands out from its more famous rivals in every single aspect: from fuel to dimensions, from suspension architecture to aerodynamics. In 2022 the Hunter has already shown that it can aspire to the top positions and the two victories won during the World Raid certify its goodness even more. Even for the 2023 edition, however, Prodrive promises the most classic of David-against-Goliath-style challenges, being called to play it against the automobile giants.