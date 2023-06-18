The Queen’s Gambit Chess is one of the new games from a series Netflix, in the case of The Queen of Chess, and produced by the platform itself for the mobile offer of your subscription. The first was presented on the occasion of Tudum 2023 gameplay trailers which, think about it, is all about the game of chess.

As you can see, in the game there will be games to be played using different boards. You will be able to face some of the most iconic opponents of the TV series, until they become Beth Harmon the world champion of the discipline.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess will be playable on systems iOS and Android and will necessarily require a subscription to Netflix to start.

Tudum is a worldwide event organized by Netflix, dedicated to the presentation of the latest news on the front of TV series and video games. It is broadcast in 29 different languages ​​to ensure wide usability globally. This year, the Tudum takes place in São Paulo, with the participation of big stars such as Alia Bhatt, Henry Cavill, Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, Maisa and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The name of the event is inspired by the iconic sound that precedes the start of every TV series or movie on the Netflix platform. The Tudum will be held from 16 to 18 June 2023.