Officers of the British Queen Elizabeth II held a protest at Windsor Fortress. They oppose layoffs and cuts of their pensions. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, as much as 300 individuals from the workers of royal castles and palaces might lose their jobs within the close to future. This makes up half of the complete state. The remainder are planning to chop pension funds sooner or later. In accordance with the publication Daily mail, Her Majesty’s funds have been breached by some £ 18 million (over $ 23 million).

The servants stood close to the fort in silence – with a cardboard determine of the English king Henry VIII and a poster with the inscription: “King Henry chopped off heads. Now they wish to lower our jobs and lower pensions. Loyalty is a two-way highway. “

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband Prince Philip at the moment are resting at Balmoral Fortress in Scotland. It turned identified that they intend to interrupt their trip three weeks forward of schedule and transfer to their property Sandringham, which is positioned in Norfolk. They won’t settle within the palace itself, however in a five-bedroom Wooden Farm cottage. Normally from Balmoral Fortress, Elizabeth at all times went to Windsor Fortress. And she or he divided her time throughout the 12 months between him and Buckingham Palace – the official royal residence in London.

Earlier, as “FACTS” wrote, it turned identified that Queen Elizabeth was going to rearrange a public cinema close to Sandringham Palace.

