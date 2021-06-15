The Queen – The queen: plot, cast and streaming of the film

The Queen, the 2006 film directed by Stephen Frears, starring Helen Mirren and Michael Sheen, nominated for six Oscars in 2007, of which no 'was awarded one, the one went to Helen Mirren as Best Actress.

Plot

United Kingdom, May 1997. After 18 years of Conservative administration, Scotland’s Tony Blair, a senior member of Labor, becomes Prime Minister of Her Majesty’s Government, and prepares to be greeted with coldness and detachment by Queen Elizabeth II. On August 31 of the same year, in Paris, Lady Diana died in a car accident. The British people are heartbroken by the death of the people’s princess, while the royal family and the sovereign herself remain on vacation, entrenching themselves in a silence that their subjects do not like at all, returning to Buckingham Palace only a week after the event.

The Queen: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Queen, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors and their respective roles:

Helen Mirren: Queen Elizabeth II

Michael Sheen: Tony Blair

James Cromwell: Prince Philip

Sylvia Syms: Queen Mother

Alex Jennings: Charles, Prince of Wales

Helen McCrory: Cherie Blair

Roger Allam: sir Robin Janvrin

Lola Peploe: Sir Janvrin’s secretary

Tim McMullan: Stephen Lamport

Douglas Reith: Lord Airlie

Earl Cameron: portrait painter

Lady Diana Spencer: herself (archive images)

Charles Spencer, 9th Count Spencer: himself (archive images)

Tracey Ullman: herself (archive images)

