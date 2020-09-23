Singer Natasha Koroleva swore obscenely during a meeting with her friend in a Moscow institution against the backdrop of a scandal with her husband, showman Sergei Glushko (Tarzan).

Anastasia Shulzhenko, an actress who had previously arrived in the capital from Krasnodar, told reporters that she allegedly had an affair with Tarzan for a long time. The girl also stated that she was expecting a child from him.

After that, the artist recorded a video in which he confessed to cheating on his wife, but then deleted this video.

In a video posted to Instagram stories by Koroleva, the singer tells her friend that she can sit with her “and <...> rub all that (obscene word. – Ed.) That…”, then pauses and sighs heavily.

The artist also sang an excerpt from her composition dedicated to friends who come to the rescue in difficult times, and then ate a cake, saying that a sweet dessert helps with any stress.

Meanwhile, the actor Stanislav Sadalsky believes that Natasha Koroleva and Tarzan could have come up with a story of betrayal in order to increase their fading popularity in this way.

“She walks away from him, he walks away from her, they devote huge programs to them,” Sadalsky said and said that “they are all bullshitting.”